Acronis rebrands its flagship personal cyber protection solution as Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection, today released the newly-rebranded Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office (formerly Acronis True Image). This new name for the company's flagship personal solution reflects its evolution from data and system backup software to a solution that delivers complete cyber protection — next-generation anti-malware, best-in-breed backup, and easy management, all-in-one integrated tool.

Cyber protection

The need for both effective data protection and cybersecurity has become dominant in daily life. Businesses rely on the continuous availability and integrity of their data, while individuals around the world send and receive large volumes of sensitive information over remote connections. Cybercriminals, in response, have stepped up the scale and complexity of their attacks — and with advances in the automation of these threats, no one is "too small to target."

Recognizing the evolving challenges of data protection, Acronis has been advancing its solutions since 2017 to meet the latest challenges. When ransomware threats began targeting file backups directly, the company became the first to integrate anti-ransomware defenses into a personal backup solution. In 2021, Acronis continued to expand its cybersecurity focus, adding capabilities that include threat-agnostic anti-malware, cryptojacking protection, and web filtering. The solution evolved from a backup one to a complete personal cyber protection solution, safeguarding not only backups but devices as well.

Acronis' success with these efforts has not gone unnoticed, earning Editor's Choice awards from both PCWorld and PCMag. PCWorld called it "an all-encompassing tragedy-prevention solution." When evaluated by independent security research lab AV-TEST, the integration of data backup and advanced cybersecurity successfully detected and blocked 100% of cyberattacks.

Protection for everybody

Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office (formerly Acronis True Image) incorporates a number of capabilities to counter modern cyberthreats and ensure complete data protection. The unique integration of cybersecurity and backup into a single solution not only makes protection simpler and more affordable, but also delivers advanced capabilities that standalone solutions cannot — such as the automatic restoration of any data damaged during a ransomware attack.

Its advanced anti-malware is proven to detect and stop the latest cyberthreats in real-time, including zero-day attacks that have never been seen before. Protection is extended across popular software, including videoconferencing applications like Zoom and Microsoft Teams, preventing attackers from accessing data in-transit.

"The past two years have changed the industry landscape for good, no user is too small to be targeted anymore," said Candid Wuest, Acronis VP of Cyber Protection Research. "The unique quality of our corporate solutions is the integrated cyber protection – combining cybersecurity and backup is the only way to keep your critical data truly protected. Now we offer Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office – to protect every individual and home office, and keep the world going despite the challenges of the remote work and distributed IT infrastructure."

To learn more about the cybersecurity and data protection capabilities that Acronis Cyber Protect Home Office enables for individuals such as home users, remote workers, freelancers, and at-home students, visit the official page.

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions. With award-winning AI-based antimalware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment — from cloud to hybrid to on-premises — at a low and predictable cost.

Founded in Singapore in 2003 and incorporated in Switzerland in 2008, Acronis now has more than 1,700 employees in 34 locations in 19 countries. Its solutions are trusted by more than 5.5 million home users and 500,000 companies, including 100% of the Fortune 1000, and top-tier professional sports teams. Acronis products are available through 50,000 partners and service providers in over 150 countries in more than 40 languages.

SOURCE Acronis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.acronis.com

