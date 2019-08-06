Acronis SCS Adds Distinguished Public Service and Policy Leaders to Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis SCS, a cyber protection and edge data security company dedicated to serving the U.S. public sector, announced three new members of its board of directors today: Tom Ridge, Eugene R. Sullivan, and Peter Cleveland. These renowned and accomplished public servants will help to shape the future of Acronis SCS and empower it to continue providing innovative, trusted solutions to its clients.

"In joining our board of directors, Governor Tom Ridge, Judge Eugene Sullivan, and Peter Cleveland demonstrate their enduring commitment to help build a nation based on certain standards of excellence," said Acronis SCS CEO, John Zanni. "Safeguarding data at the edge is a matter of national security, and we need the best minds and hearts supporting our mission."

The Honorable Tom Ridge is widely recognized as an advocate for innovative technology and a change-agent for government security policy. Twice-elected Governor of Pennsylvania, Ridge became the first Assistant to the President for Homeland Security following the tragic events of September 11th, 2001. He later became the first Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. In joining the Acronis SCS team, Governor Ridge cited its "unique technology and ability to provide cyber protection for the U.S. public sector."

The Honorable Eugene R. Sullivan is a Vietnam veteran (a member of U.S. Army Ranger Hall of Fame), former General Counsel of the U.S. Air Force, former General Counsel of the National Reconnaissance Office (America's spy satellite agency), and a retired federal judge. He is a graduate of West Point and Georgetown Law and has received the Bronze Star, the Air Medal, the Air Force Exceptional Civilian Service Medal, the U.S. Defense Department Medal for Distinguished Public Service, and multiple foreign decorations. Judge Sullivan will provide the company with valuable perspective on ethical and judicial matters.

Peter Cleveland, an attorney and leading authority on U.S. and foreign technology laws, policies, standards, and regulations, has worked on industry issues for thirty years, including as Deputy General Counsel of the Intel Corporation, Chief of Staff for California Senator Dianne Feinstein, and as a corporate lawyer at a leading international law firm. His areas of information and communications technology expertise include U.S. technology procurement sales, international trade disputes, digital market access, and worldwide intellectual property enforcement and protection. Citing Acronis SCS's role "designing cutting edge cyber software products for public sector use, [he] is honored to join the board" and looks forward to "assisting its outstanding business team in advancing data assurance, reliability, and trustworthiness as governments face new and complex challenges."

"At Acronis SCS, we take a layered security approach when developing our products and solutions," said Zanni. "Similarly, we believe adding distinguished layers of guidance to our board will help us be truly innovative and future-proof in service to the public sector. We are honored to have such a well-respected board of directors support our growth and mission."

Ridge, Sullivan, and Cleveland are the latest additions to Acronis SCS's board of directors, joining SCS CEO and President John Zanni.

Acronis SCS is an American cyber protection and edge data security company dedicated to delivering products designed to meet the unique requirements of the U.S. public sector. The company's innovative backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share products ensure data security across federal, state, and local government, education, and non-profit computing environments. Acronis SCS products are built, validated by sophisticated third-party agencies, and supported in the United States by U.S. citizens.

