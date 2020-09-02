Acronis SCS Hardened Backup Software Now Common Criteria-Certified

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis SCS, an American cyber protection and edge data security company serving the US public sector, announced Acronis SCS Cyber Backup 12.5 Hardened Edition is now officially Common Criteria-certified under server and agent protection profiles. In earning validation from the National Information Assurance Partnership, the Arizona-based company provides added assurance to customers that evaluation of its backup software for federal government and utilities was performed in a thorough, consistent, and comprehensive manner.

Common Criteria is an international methodology for evaluating a product's security features. In addition to ensuring Acronis SCS' hardened solution satisfies US information assurance and supply chain requirements, Common Criteria is accepted by more than thirty countries.

The hardened full-disk image backup and disaster recovery software provides complete asset protection for air gapped, 'no internet' systems within America's most sensitive critical infrastructure and federal government environments, including supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and industrial control systems, weapons testing sites, development labs, and more.

Acronis SCS Cyber Backup 12.5 Hardened Edition is also certified under the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL) and is on track to receive FIPS 140-2 certification this year. To navigate these complex and rigorous certification processes, Acronis SCS works closely with Corsec, a leading expert on government standards and compliance. "Corsec has been an essential partner on our certification journey," says Acronis SCS CEO John Zanni. "With Common Criteria and DoDIN APL certifications finalized (and FIPS 140-2 on the way), our hardened backup software is one US public sector organizations can confidently trust to protect their mission critical assets from devastating downtime or compromise."

About Acronis SCS

Acronis SCS is a US-based, independently operated and governed cyber protection and edge data security company exclusively dedicated to meeting the unique requirements of the US public sector. In contrast, Acronis – Acronis SCS' international parent company – serves private companies, non-US public sectors, and individual consumers. Acronis SCS' innovative and comprehensive cyber protection, backup and disaster recovery, anti-ransomware, and enterprise file sync and share software solutions ensure operational assurance and data security across America's federal, state and local government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit computing environments. All Acronis SCS employees are US citizens.

