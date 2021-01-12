Acronis SCS' Hardened Backup Solution Earns FIPS 140-2 Validation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arizona-based cyber protection company Acronis SCS announced its hardened backup and disaster recovery solution has officially earned Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 validation. Designed as a backup software for federal government and utilities, Acronis SCS Cyber Backup 12.5 Hardened Edition is also certified by Common Criteria and is the only full-disk image backup and disaster recovery point solution available on the Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List (DoDIN APL).

Acronis SCS' federal government approved backup software is purpose built to meet the unique security and usability needs of sensitive air gapped, 'no internet' networks, including weapons testing sites, development labs, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) and industrial control systems. In earning FIPS 140-2 validation, Acronis SCS verifies the hardened full-disk image backup solution has gone through rigorous testing and review by government labs and has met extensive requirements for military-grade encryption. These include improved algorithms and cryptographic module specifications to protect the US public sector's sensitive data, as well as maximum entropy obtained via hardware based random number key generation.

"With news of the SolarWinds hack still top of mind, the need for tighter security within sensitive government networks has never been more urgent," says Acronis SCS CEO John Zanni. "Because it never makes outbound connections over the internet back to a home server, our FIPS validated hardened backup software both minimizes government and critical infrastructure's network attack surfaces and maximizes peace of mind." Through its zero-connectivity design, the product provides IT administrators with actionable, real-time threat detection, thereby eliminating risk from backdoor and software supply chain exploits.

More details about Acronis SCS Cyber Backup 12.5 Hardened Edition, its features, and its certifications are available here.

About Acronis SCS

Acronis SCS is a US-based, independently operated and governed cyber protection and edge data security company exclusively dedicated to meeting the unique requirements of the US public sector, including government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions. In contrast, Acronis – Acronis SCS' international parent company – serves private companies, non-US public sectors, and individual consumers. All Acronis SCS employees are US citizens.

