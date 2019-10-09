Acronis SCS Launches SCSVets Initiative as It Opens Arizona-based Headquarters

The event featured keynote remarks from Arizona Senator Martha McSally, as well as thoughtful commentary from Congressman Greg Stanton and Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane. Glenn Hamer, president and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, and Robert Garcia, program manager for Arizona's Office of Economic Opportunity also shared their thoughts about the value Acronis SCS brings to the Arizona business community.

"We are committed to advancing Arizona's position as a thriving tech hub and excited to accelerate our support for the US public sector from our new headquarters," said John Zanni, Acronis SCS CEO. "In launching the Acronis SCSVets initiative, we are doing our part to narrow the cyber workforce shortage and provide America's veterans, military, and military spouses with the skills they need to succeed in a demanding field."

In its first five years of programming and in partnership with a robust network (including New Horizons of Phoenix, the Arizona Coalition for Military Families, and Veteran Transition Mission), the Acronis SCSVets initiative pledges to provide at least 300 veterans, active duty military, and military spouses with the credentials, skills, and resources necessary to pursue a cybersecurity career.

The Acronis SCSVets approach is unique in two key ways. First, unlike other efforts that prioritize online learning, SCSVets provides in-person training to members of Arizona's veteran and military community that is tailored to their needs and experiences – all at zero cost to them. The accessible programming includes in-person certificate coursework, civilian workforce interview coaching, personalized resume-building workshops, and more. Second, the initiative is focused on connecting participants with Arizona's small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in immediate need of cybersecurity talent. Unlike larger companies, SMBs often lack the resources to develop robust veteran hiring programs, despite a desire to welcome veterans onto their staffs.

With a larger than average veteran population and more than 13,000 IT jobs open across the state, Arizona stands to benefit greatly from the community- and camaraderie-driven programming Acronis SCSVets has to offer.

"Arizona continues to be a top destination for tech innovators like Acronis SCS," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. "We are proud the company has chosen to call Arizona home, and we thank Acronis SCS for its continued investment in our state."

US Congressman Greg Stanton added, "It's a great day for Arizona when companies like Acronis SCS decide to put down roots here. I look forward to seeing the company help our state's economy continue to grow and our veteran community thrive."

Acronis SCS' 6,376-square-foot facility is home to 30+ employees (around 20 percent of whom are US veterans themselves) who are laser-focused on delivering secure backup, data and cyber protection, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, and enterprise products and services to all levels of the US public sector. Looking forward, Acronis SCS aims to expand its employee footprint across diverse fields, from marketing and sales to network administration and product support – bringing further economic growth to the state.

In addition to employee workspaces, the Scottsdale headquarters houses a community room available for veteran-focused nonprofits in need of a centrally-located meeting space. That space, which will feature a rotating display of veteran artwork, will also serve as the site of the Acronis SCSVets initiative's quarterly in-person career training workshops.

"As a 26-year Air Force veteran, I am grateful for Acronis SCS' commitment to help veterans and military spouses pursue tech careers. Military spouses in particular are an untapped group of resilient innovators who are significantly unemployed and underemployed even in this booming economy," said US Senator Martha McSally. "It is great to see Acronis SCS invest in Arizona and our vets and military families."

Attendees of yesterday's celebration wound down the event with refreshments as they toured a gallery of the winning artwork from Acronis SCS's Tribute to Service Art Contest. Local artists submitted pieces that paid tribute to the US military for a chance at up to $3,000 in prizes. The winners were:

Grand prize – John Fontana

Second prize – Jill Brownly

Third prize – Amanda Noble

Acronis SCS is an American cyber protection and edge data security company dedicated to delivering products designed to meet the unique requirements of the US public sector. The company's innovative backup, anti-ransomware, disaster recovery, and enterprise file sync and share products ensure data security across federal, state, and local government, education, and non-profit organizations. Acronis SCS products are built and supported in the United States by US citizens and validated by third-party agencies.

