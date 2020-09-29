Acronis SCS Named a 2020 Finalist for Prestigious US Chamber Foundation Citizens Award

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Chamber of Commerce Foundation named Acronis SCS a finalist in the 21st Annual Citizens Awards, a long-standing program that honors businesses for the impact they make in communities around the world. Acronis SCS is nominated in the Best Corporate Steward – Small and Middle-Market Business category.

"Acronis SCS was built on a service-oriented approach, not just because of the nature of our public sector customer base, but because we recognize the value in advancing the cyber and IT industry as a whole and strengthening the American economy for all," says John Zanni, CEO of Acronis SCS. "We are honored and humbled the US Chamber has chosen to recognize Acronis SCS as a finalist for this year's Citizens Awards."

Now in its 21st year, the annual awards program recognizes the most innovative and impactful corporate citizenship initiatives raising the bar on social responsibility and spearheading the transformation to a strong, healthy, and sustainable future.

Acronis SCS has a dual social purpose: preserve US national security through public sector cyber protection and reduce veteran underemployment. The company works closely with local, state, federal, education, healthcare, and nonprofit institutions to meet their needs. "Acronis SCS is a clear leader when it comes to engaging with our community on cyber protection challenges, like ransomware and the cyber workforce shortage, and spurring discussion and action to help solve them," says Glenn Hamer, President and CEO of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce. "We're proud the company chose to put down its roots in Arizona."

Acronis SCS has made a point of not only hiring veterans through DoD SkillBridge and other avenues, but also expanding opportunities for veterans outside the company. Last year, it founded a nonprofit, Acronis SCSVets, to provide veterans and military spouses with the internationally-recognized credentials, skills, and resources needed to pursue self-sustaining cyber careers at zero cost to them. The nonprofit has already provided more than $200,000 worth of training to its participants.

The winners of the 2020 Citizens Awards will be announced during the US Chamber Foundation's annual Corporate Citizenship Conference & Awards on November 17-19. Learn more about the awards program and register to attend the event here.

About Acronis SCS

Acronis SCS is a US-based, independently operated and governed cyber protection and edge data security company exclusively dedicated to meeting the unique requirements of the US public sector. In contrast, Acronis – Acronis SCS' international parent company – serves private companies, non-US public sectors, and individual consumers. Acronis SCS' innovative and comprehensive cyber protection, backup and disaster recovery, anti-ransomware, and enterprise file sync and share software solutions ensure operational assurance and data security across America's federal, state and local government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit computing environments. All Acronis SCS employees are US citizens.

About Corporate Citizenship Center

The US Chamber of Commerce Foundation Corporate Citizenship Center is a leading resource for businesses dedicated to making a difference. For more than 20 years, our programs, events, research, and relationships with key NGO and governments have helped businesses make the world a better place.

About US Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The US Chamber of Commerce Foundation is dedicated to strengthening America's long-term competitiveness. We educate the public on the conditions necessary for business and communities to thrive, how business positively impacts communities, and emerging issues and creative solutions that will shape the future.

