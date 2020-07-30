Acronis SCSVets to Graduate 100 Veterans & Military Spouses by End-of-Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acronis SCSVets, an Arizona-based nonprofit dedicated to providing post-military IT job training and certification to under and unemployed veterans, as well as military spouses and transitioning service members, is slated to graduate at least 100 students by the end of 2020.

At zero out-of-pocket cost to participants, the program is making a real impact on individual lives, as well as the larger economy. Based on the average post-graduation salary of its participants, Acronis SCSVets will help bring up to $1.26 million in yearly tax revenue and social services savings to the economy via its 2020 graduates alone. In the words of one of those graduates, Russell Corathers, "Acronis SCSVets helped me create a solid foundation from which I built additional skills for a bright career, rather than a dead-end job."

The program, which is helping close the gap between Arizona's nearly 14,000 open cybersecurity positions and the lack of qualified professionals available to fill them, has maintained its high-touch training approach, even as operations turned virtual due to COVID-19.

The cohorts currently moving through the program, as well as those in the pipeline and the first graduates from May, are a highly diverse group. In fact, more than 45% of Acronis SCSVets participants identify as a racial or ethnic minority. In the coming months, the nonprofit will further diversify its physical reach beyond Phoenix with a new cohort in Tucson.

This year, Acronis SCSVets also became one of a select few training programs designated as a nationally-approved Department of Defense SkillBridge provider. Through SkillBridge, separating service members can be granted up to 180 days of permissive duty to train full-time with Acronis SCSVets. During this time, they are provided the invaluable opportunity to prepare for a self-sustaining civilian career in cyber. All branches of the military are eligible.

About Acronis SCSVets

Acronis SCSVets is a Scottsdale-based nonprofit committed to reducing veteran and military spouse under and unemployment and eliminating America's cyber workforce shortage by arming participants with the credentials, skills, and resources they need to pursue self-sustaining cyber careers.

