Across Borders, Against All Odds: Team Infinix Triumphs as "Chicken Dinner Victory Squad" at PMGC 2025

Breaks Barriers: GT 30 Pro Powers International Team to "Chicken Dinner" Success

The Team Infinix members included Captain Salim Al Badi from Saudi Arabia, Sikandar Nawaz from Pakistan, MODOX from Morocco, and Yakudza from Uzbekistan. This international alliance came together through their shared passion to challenge the global stage.

It is worth noting that Sikandar Nawaz and MODOX were ordinary PUBG MOBILE players before the competition, with no professional-level gaming experience, making their presence on the PMGC stage a challenge in itself. It was the mutual trust within the team, combined with the extreme experience provided by the Infinix GT 30 Pro, that allowed them to create a miracle in the top-tier competition.

At a critical moment during the match, the Team Infinix faced its most heart-stopping challenge: Yakudza and his teammate were ambushed by three enemies while driving. Though his teammate was quickly eliminated, Yakudza refused to give up. He was left alone on the battlefield, facing the impossible odds of one against three.

With composure and mastery over the GT 30 Pro, Yakudza pulled off an astonishing counter-attack. He engaged the three enemies in a fierce guerrilla fight, utilizing every piece of cover and the phone's millisecond-level response speed to execute precise movements and shots. Ultimately, Yakudza successfully eliminated all his opponents, single-handedly reversing a sure defeat and securing the vital "Chicken Dinner" opportunity for the team.

The team was ecstatic and immensely surprised by Yakudza's heroic performance and the reliability of the GT 30 Pro. The moment the Team Infinix name flashed on the screen symbolized not just a victory empowered by technology, but the profound enhancement of cross-border camaraderie in competitive sports.

GT 30 Pro, The Ultimate Aid: Yakudza's Clutch Play Changes the Tide

Yakudza shared his deep impressions of the Infinix GT 30 Pro's performance after the match. As a veteran user of the GT 30 Pro, he declared that the device's extreme fluidity and stable, non-dropping frame rates were his secret weapon for the spectacular comeback.

"In those high-intensity final circles, if your phone overheats or lags, you're finished. But my GT 30 Pro was like a reliable comrade," Yakudza expressed excitedly. "Coupled with its cooling system, it truly maintained a steady frame rate throughout, allowing me to focus entirely on tactical execution instead of worrying about my equipment failing me."

The GT 30 Pro's ability to stay cool under pressure stems from Infinix's professional esports hardware integration. It is powered by the high-performance MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chip, providing surging power. Even more critical is the comprehensive "Cooling System" created by Infinix: the 3D Vapour Cloud Chamber serves as its internal core, complemented externally by the innovative MagCharge Cooler and a compatible MagCase. Yakudza noted that upon attaching the magnetic fan, cooling efficiency is enhanced, and the exclusive Draco Mode automatically activates, ensuring high-efficiency cooling even during wireless charging.

Thanks to this comprehensive cooling system, the Dimensity 8350 Ultimate, and the combination of 512GB ROM and 12GB of RAM (expandable to 24GB), the Infinix GT 30 Pro is among the first smartphones in its price segment capable of maintaining a stable 120FPS(frames per second) throughout the day, earning it official endorsement for global PUBG MOBILE tournaments.

It was these technological advantages that allowed Yakudza to remain calm, execute with precision, and ultimately seize victory in the nick of time.

Enjoyment Beyond Expectations: The GT Series' Commitment to Esports Future

This victory in a global top-tier esports event signifies a concrete step forward in Infinix's strategic plan for the esports sector. Following the match, Captain Salim, a seasoned PUBG MOBILE player and a professional tech reviewer, shared his outlook on Infinix's future technological direction, emphasizing hardware upgrades and AI integration: "In terms of hardware, a better processor combined with larger RAM will further enhance the esports experience... I am very much looking forward to Infinix integrating AI technology more deeply into the mobile experience."

Complementing Salim's technical foresight is the firsthand experience of a living legend in the scene: Bune Top. Known as "The Mighty Top," he stands as the only player in the history of PUBG MOBILE esports to win two FMVP awards in Global Championships (PMGC 2022 with STE and PMGC 2025 with APG). Having reached the pinnacle of global competition using the GT series, Bune Top highlighted the synergy between aesthetics and performance, stating: "I really like the design of the Infinix." When asked if he would suggest the GT30 Pro to the community, the two-time FMVP was definitive: "I would certainly recommend it to others," endorsing the device for both casual and competitive players.

Infinix is actively responding to these demands, continually pushing the boundaries of performance. The GT Series is committed to becoming the innovation platform for the future of mobile esports. Infinix will work closely with MediaTek to optimize the chipset and accelerate the development of advanced cooling technologies, ensuring unwavering frame rate stability during extended play, and significantly improving battery endurance. This commitment affirms the GT Series' role as a co-creator in the future of mobile esports, ensuring that technology and talent advance together.

Infinix remains dedicated to providing global young users with an exceptional digital life experience, upholding the brand manifesto of "Enjoyment Beyond Expectations." Infinix believes that the power of technology can break barriers and connect the world, aspiring to be the bridge for global players to gather due to passion and succeed because of technology.

About Infinix:

Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix delivers cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance. Our product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google's top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector. For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ .

About PUBG MOBILE:

PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.

For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook , Instagram , X and YouTube .

PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play .

SOURCE Infinix Mobility