Acrow Bridge Reaches Successful Resolution Of Litigation Against The AIL Group And Big R Bridge For Attempted Theft Of Trade Secrets

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrow Corporation of America (Acrow Bridge) has resolved successfully its pending litigation against the AIL Group and Big R Bridge for attempted theft of Acrow trade secrets.

Acrow had filed a temporary restraining order in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado (Docket number 1-19:cv-01397), to restrain AIL International, Inc. and its affiliates, Colorado company Big R Bridge and Canadian company Atlantic Industries Limited, from what Acrow alleged was an elaborate, illegal scheme to steal its trade secrets.

Contained in Acrow's court filings were emails from Big R Bridge in which its President and Chief Executive Officer rehearsed in detail the plans of Big R Bridge, AIL and Algonquin Bridge to misappropriate Acrow's bridging technology trade secrets. Acknowledging their inability to reverse engineer Acrow's trade secrets, Big R executives conceived of a plan using false pretenses to gain access to the property of Acrow's trusted manufacturing partner, according to the complaint. The emails attached to the court filings include GOOGLE aerial maps marked with red arrows to show possible locations of Acrow's steel materials stored on site, and state in relevant part, "I was wondering if you could swing by and do a plant tour under the cover that we would like to see their operation for future work. On your tour, you should be able to walk the entire site and innocently ask "what are these panels" and walk over and see … (or even get a photo)."

AIL Group and Big R Bridge subsequently filed a stipulation that they are not in possession of Acrow trade secrets nor will they make any further attempts to learn the identity of Acrow's steel supplier.

For more than 60 years, Acrow Bridge has been providing the transportation and construction industries with a full line of modular steel bridging solutions for vehicle, rail, military and pedestrian use. Acrow's extensive international presence includes its leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure in over 80 countries, covering Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.acrow.com

