Acruence Capital Welcomes its newest partner Dr. John Elder (founder of the Leading Data Science Firm Elder Research)

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acruence Capital, a data-driven asset management firm, announces the addition of Dr. John Elder as Partner. Dr. Elder founded Elder Research, a global leader in data science consulting, to solve tough challenges with AI and machine learning in multiple fields, including developing successful quantitative investment strategies.

As part of the strategic alignment, Mike Reddington, a Senior Data Scientist at Elder Research, has joined Acruence Capital as a Senior Portfolio Manager, where he will manage and execute investment strategies on a day-to-day basis.

"We are thrilled to partner with a world leader in data science research," said Acruence Capital founder and managing partner Rob Emrich III. "For 25 years, Elder Research has worked with government agencies and large corporations to protect against threats, solve business challenges and grow bottom lines. We are confident that Dr. Elder will support and further our efforts to use data to protect and grow our clients' assets."

Acruence Capital initially engaged with Elder Research to provide third-party vetting for its proprietary Volatility Capture Program, which offers portfolio protection with significant upside participation with only a small fraction of capital. After reviewing the program, John Elder proposed that the two firms work together as a long-term partnership.

"Acruence Capital offers a truly differentiated approach to portfolio protection," said Elder Research Founder and Chairman of the Board Dr. John Elder. "Together with the Acruence Capital team, we believe we can improve outcomes at reduced risk for investors."

In the fourth quarter of 2018, when the market sold off 15%, Acruence Capital's Volatility Capture program helped dampen volatility in their clients' portfolios. Then the hedge program was up over 3,700% in March 2020.

Founded in 1995, Elder Research is the leading consultancy specializing in data science and advanced analytic solutions. The company works with Fortune 500® companies -- including Capital One, Hewlett-Packard, British Petroleum, GEICO, John Hancock, and AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals -- and the federal government, including multi-year contracts with the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Internal Revenue Service, among others. (www.elderresearch.com)

About Acruence Capital

Founded in 2018 by Rob Emrich III, Acruence Capital is a data-driven asset management firm that offers uncapped or asymmetrical return, meaning clients continue to capture the upside while hedging against unforeseen but inevitable downturns. Through strategies like its Volatility Capture Program and Defined Income Overlay (DIO), Acruence Capital has developed a consistent record of outperformance. Acruence Capital also serves as an outsourced CIO to registered financial advisors.

