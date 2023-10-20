Acrylic Coatings Drive Growth in the Organic Coatings Market with Durability and Cost-Effective Benefits

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Organic Coatings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030 - By Product, Technology, Grade, Application, End-user and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global organic coatings market is experiencing significant growth, driven by their increasing importance in various industries such as oil & gas, automotive, energy production, electrical, and building and construction.

Organic coatings offer long-lasting protection against corrosion, enhance surface stability, and contribute to the durability of metal surfaces. The rising demand for these coatings is propelled by their ability to improve surface protection, durability, and eco-friendliness, making them a sustainable solution in addressing climate change concerns.

Key Market Insights:

Automotive Industry Boost:

Organic coatings play a vital role in the automotive sector as anti-abrasion agents and corrosion preventives. The demand for organic coatings in the automotive industry is rising due to their ability to enhance stability and protect against corrosion. The growth of the global automotive industry, driven by sustainability concerns and a growing population, is expected to contribute significantly to the organic coatings market's maturity and expansion.

Acrylic Coatings on the Rise:

Acrylic coatings, a significant class of organic coatings, are expected to experience substantial growth in the market. These coatings offer long-lasting protection, high resistance to moisture and fungal development, cost advantages, and ease of application. The increasing use of acrylic coatings in architectural, industrial, and protective applications is driving their demand, creating lucrative opportunities for the organic coatings market.

Asia-Pacific Leads Growth:

The Asia-Pacific region is positioned as a leader in the global organic coatings market, with countries like China and India presenting substantial growth potential. Rapid infrastructure development, increased oil & gas activities in China, and growth in the construction industry in India are driving the demand for organic coatings. Manufacturers can expect the Asia-Pacific region to be a thriving hub for the organic coatings market.

Key Market Players:

Prominent players in the organic coatings market include Anochrome Group, Akzo Nobel NV, Organic Coatings Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, AD International, BASF SE, Hi-Tech Metal Finishing, PPG Industries Inc., DeKalb Metal Finishing, and Axalta. These companies are at the forefront of innovation and are contributing significantly to the organic coatings market's growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations
2.2. Market Dynamics
2.3. Value Chain Analysis
2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
2.5.1. Supply
2.5.2. Demand
2.6. Government Regulations
2.7. Technology Landscape
2.8. Bio sourced and Renewable Raw Material Analysis
2.9. Suppliers - Bio sourced Organic Coatings
2.10. Economic Analysis

3. Production Output and Trade Statistics, 2018 - 2022
3.1. Organic Coatings Supply-Demand Analysis
3.2. Regional Production Statistics
3.2.1. North America
3.2.2. Europe
3.2.3. Asia Pacific
3.2.4. Latin America
3.2.5. Middle East & Africa

4. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2018 - 2030
4.1. Key Highlights
4.2. Prominent Factors Affecting Prices
4.3. By Binder and By End-users
4.4. By Region

5. Global Organic Coatings Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

6. North America Organic Coatings Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

7. Europe Organic Coatings Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

8. Asia Pacific Organic Coatings Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

9. Latin America Organic Coatings Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

10. Middle East & Africa Organic Coatings Market Outlook, 2018 - 2030

11. Competitive Landscape

12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ubfd1

News Releases in Similar Topics

