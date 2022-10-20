Acrylic Polymer Market to grow by 2562.91 Mn T by 2026, Growth In The Real Estate And Construction Industry to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Acrylic Polymer Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the acrylic polymer market between 2021 and 2026 is 2562.91 million tons. The report extensively covers the acrylic polymer market segmentation by application (paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 35% of the growth originates from North America.

Acrylic Polymer Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

One of the elements influencing the growth of the acrylic polymer market is the expansion of the real estate and building sectors. Architectural paints and coatings, such as acrylic coatings, permit the thermal expansion and contraction of roofs while preventing water infiltration. Cost-effectiveness is a result of acrylic coatings' excellent reflectivity and durability. Numerous roofing substrates can get these coatings, including metal, plastic, and concrete.

Furthermore, the expansion in house construction activities over the past ten years has been influenced by the increase of single-person and dual-person households around the world. Throughout the anticipated period, these variables are anticipated to fuel market expansion. However, factors such as stringent regulations affecting market growth will challenge market growth.

Acrylic Polymer Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Anshika Polysurf Ltd: The company offers paints, lacquers, and varnishes along with mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry.

Arkema S.A.: The company offers thinners and paint strippers such as murga paint remover.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.: The company offers thinners and paint strippers such as chem strip 5015 and euro strip 7028.

Gellner Industrial LLC: The company offers biodegradable and recyclable soybean and corn-based products for consumer markets.

Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd.: The company offers high-performance solutions in adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings to its customers from automotive and metal, packaging and consumer goods, electronics and industrials, and construction industries.

Acrylic Polymer Market Segmentation By Application

The market share rise of acrylic polymers in the paints and coatings sector would be high. Due to their great benefits, such as superior finishing, flexible application, quick drying times, high glossiness for distinctive pictures, and versatility in application to any substrate, solvent-based paints and coatings are primarily employed in architectural and industrial applications. Thus, it is projected that throughout the forecast period, the rising use of paints and coatings in various industries, including the construction and automotive sectors, will propel the market's expansion. Get a Free Sample Report.

Acrylic Polymer Market Geographical Analysis

The automotive, construction, aerospace, and defense end-user sectors are the key drivers of the acrylic polymer market in North America. The automobile sector in North America receives the majority of its growth from the US, Mexico, and Canada. One of the world's top producers of automobiles is the United States. Due to shifting consumer tastes and an increase in the number of production facilities in Mexico, sales of passenger automobiles will grow rapidly during the projection period.

The adoption of strict rules on the usage of eco-friendly materials for buildings and infrastructures is anticipated to drive the sales of architectural paints and coatings in the acrylic polymer market in North America. Strict government regulations supporting low-volatile organic compound emissions are encouraging manufacturers of coatings to develop new coating products.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Acrylic Polymer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.43% Market growth 2022-2026 2562.91 mn t Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Italy Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anhui Newman Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Anshika Polysurf Ltd, Arkema S.A., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Chemipol SA, Dow Inc., Gellner Industrial LLC, Kamsons, The Lubrizol Corp., Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd., MCTRON Technologies LLC, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Protex International, Solvay SA, STI Polymer, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Toagosei Co Ltd, and Weifang Ruiguang Chemical Co Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

