Acrylic Powder Market size to grow by USD 820.67 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing emphasis on aesthetic appeal to be a major growth driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the acrylic powder market estimates registers an incremental growth of USD 820.67 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The growing emphasis on aesthetic appeal notably drives the market growth. Global consumers increasingly focus on the latest fashion products in order to achieve fashionable looks. Artificial nails are false nails that are used as a fashion accessory that is layered over natural nails. These false nails aids in lengthening short nails, giving the appearance of longer, leaner fingers. It is possible to trim, file, and paint artificial nails. As acrylic nails are significantly more attractive than natural nails, they have many advantages, like providing consistency in length and shape. They also offer a wide range of decoration options. Hence, the growing emphasis on aesthetic appeal is one of the major drivers which is expected to drive the growth of the global acrylic powder market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acrylic Powder Market 2023-2027

Acrylic Powder Market 2023-2027: Scope

The soft skills training market report covers the following areas:

Acrylic Powder Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chemilac Paints Pvt Ltd, DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Makevale Group, Jesons Industries Ltd, Jotun AS, The Karnak Corp., KM Nail Manufacturer, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Sherwin Williams Co., and PPG Industries Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Vendor Offerings

Asian Paints Ltd. - The company offers acrylic powder such as Asian paints Trucare acrylic putty which provides a very strong, and durable foundation.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Acrylic Powder Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The growing e-commerce industry and global trade are emerging market trends influencing the growth. The expansion has had a profound impact on businesses and consumers worldwide, as these trends have revolutionized the way goods and services are bought and sold. They also helped in opening up new opportunities for growth, convenience, and market access. Consumers prefer the convenience offered by e-commerce, where they are able to browse and buy products from all over the world in a couple of clicks.

Nail salon and spa products also experience the convenience factor through global trade. It is leading to the growing use of Internet shopping as an attractive option for consumers. Furthermore, advancements in logistics and shipping have made it easier and more cost-effective for businesses to transport products worldwide, which facilitates global trade and expanding market reach. Hence, factors like the growing e-commerce industry and global trade are the growing trends that are expected to drive the growth of the global acrylic powder market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The several health and safety concerns associated with the use of acrylic powder challenge the growth of the acrylic powder market. The potential for allergic reactions as well as the risk of chemical sensitization are the major concerns. Chemical sensitization may develop in people who become more and more sensitive or immunocompromised to these substances due to long or repeated exposure to acrylic powders and related chemicals. Proper ventilation systems in nail salons and the use of personal protective equipment, such as masks, are crucial in minimizing inhalation exposure.

However, there can be nail damage as a result of incorrect application or removal techniques. Also, in order to reduce the risk of nail damage, nail technicians must perform appropriate techniques and individuals should consult with professional help for application or removal of acrylic powder. Hence, such factors challenge the growth of the acrylic powder market during the forecast period.

Acrylic Powder Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Acrylic Powder Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Cosmetics



Inks



Automotive



Plastics



Others

Application

Fingernail



Plastisol Production



Textile Printing Inks



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the cosmetics segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Acrylic powder is extensively used in the formulation of various cosmetic products, which contributes to their performance and aesthetic appeal. The production of foundations majorly uses acrylic powders because they enhance the texture and consistency of foundation formulas, ensuring smooth and even application on the skin. Additionally, acrylic powder contributes to the smooth application and blend-ability of these products, as well as ensuring that the color payoff is consistent and buildable. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth, which, in turn, boosts the entire market growth during the forecast period.

Acrylic Powder Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist acrylic powder market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the acrylic powder market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acrylic powder market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acrylic powder market, vendors

The artificial nails market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 303.92 million. This artificial nails market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (acrylic nails, gel nails, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing adoption of nail art is notably driving the market growth.

The global nail care products market size is estimated to grow by USD 6,775.51 million between 2022 and 2027 accelerating at a CAGR of 5.01%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (nail polish, nail accessories and implements, nail polish remover, nail strengthener, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The availability of non-toxic solutions for nail care is driving the nail care products market growth.

Acrylic Powder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.35% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 820.67 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.97 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chemilac Paints Pvt Ltd, DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Makevale Group, Jesons Industries Ltd, Jotun AS, The Karnak Corp., KM Nail Manufacturer, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Sherwin Williams Co., and PPG Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

