Acrylic Powder Market size to grow by USD 820.67 million from 2022 to 2027|The growing e-commerce industry and global trade is the market trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the acrylic powder market estimates registers an incremental growth of USD 820.67 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period. The growing e-commerce industry and global trade are emerging market trends influencing the growth. The expansion has had a profound impact on businesses and consumers worldwide, as these trends have revolutionized the way goods and services are bought and sold. They also helped in opening up new opportunities for growth, convenience, and market access. Consumers prefer the convenience offered by e-commerce, where they are able to browse and buy products from all over the world in a couple of clicks. Nail salon and spa products also experience the convenience factor through global trade. It is leading to the growing use of Internet shopping as an attractive option for consumers. Furthermore, advancements in logistics and shipping have made it easier and more cost-effective for businesses to transport products worldwide, which facilitates global trade and expanding market reach. Hence, factors like the growing e-commerce industry and global trade are the growing trends that are expected to drive the growth of the global acrylic powder market during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acrylic Powder Market 2023-2027

Vendor Offerings

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers acrylic powder such as beige CAH3T34698, white CAW2C40654, and white CAW3C48014.

Arkema Group - The company offers acrylic powder for superabsorbents, plastic materials, flocculants, paints, and coatings.

Asian Paints Ltd. - The company offers acrylic powder such as Asian paints Trucare acrylic putty which provides a very strong, and durable foundation.

The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems LLC., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chemilac Paints Pvt Ltd, DIC Corp., Dow Chemical Co., Makevale Group, Jesons Industries Ltd, Jotun AS, The Karnak Corp., KM Nail Manufacturer, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Sherwin Williams Co., and PPG Industries Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Customization options available as per your business needs

Acrylic Powder Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Market driver

The growing emphasis on aesthetic appeal notably drives the market growth. consumers increasingly focus on the latest fashion products in order to achieve fashionable looks. Artificial nails are false nails that are used as a fashion accessory that is layered over natural nails. These false nails aids in lengthening short nails, giving the appearance of longer, leaner fingers. It is possible to trim, file, and paint artificial nails. As acrylic nails are significantly more attractive than natural nails, they have many advantages, like providing consistency in length and shape. They also offer a wide range of decoration options. Hence, the growing emphasis on aesthetic appeal is one of the major drivers which is expected to drive the growth of the global acrylic powder market during the forecast period.

Key Challenges

The several health and safety concerns associated with the use of acrylic powder challenge the growth of the acrylic powder market. The potential for allergic reactions as well as the risk of chemical sensitization are the major concerns. Chemical sensitization may develop in people who become more and more sensitive or immunocompromised to these substances due to long or repeated exposure to acrylic powders and related chemicals. Proper ventilation systems in nail salons and the use of personal protective equipment, such as masks, are crucial in minimizing inhalation exposure.

However, there can be nail damage as a result of incorrect application or removal techniques. Also, in order to reduce the risk of nail damage, nail technicians must perform appropriate techniques and individuals should consult with professional help for application or removal of acrylic powder. Hence, such factors challenge the growth of the acrylic powder market during the forecast period.

Acrylic Powder Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Acrylic Powder Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Cosmetics



Inks



Automotive



Plastics



Others

Application

Fingernail



Plastisol Production



Textile Printing Inks



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the cosmetics segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Acrylic powder is extensively used in the formulation of various cosmetic products, which contributes to their performance and aesthetic appeal. The production of foundations majorly uses acrylic powders because they enhance the texture and consistency of foundation formulas, ensuring smooth and even application on the skin. Additionally, acrylic powder contributes to the smooth application and blend-ability of these products, as well as ensuring that the color payoff is consistent and buildable. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth, which, in turn, boosts the entire market growth during the forecast period.

Acrylic Powder Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist acrylic powder market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the acrylic powder market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acrylic powder market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acrylic powder market, vendors

