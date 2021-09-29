Acrylic Resins Market Size to Reach USD 23.82 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acrylic resins market size reached USD 15.98 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Drivers:

Rapid growth in the automotive industry, especially in developing countries, along with increasing government initiatives related to vehicle weight reduction has been driving demand for thermoplastics. This trend is expected to have a significantly positive impact on market revenue growth. Acrylic resins are resistant to varying weather conditions and hydrolysis, and also have shiny aesthetic qualities, and offer color stability and adhesion. Owing of these unique properties, acrylic resins are used in production of a wide range of products, including smartphones, aircraft windshields, crystalline watches, optical lenses, computer displays, paper and fiber processing binders, exterior signages, headlamps, dishes, ground waxes, lighting systems, piano keys, etc. Rapid expansion across various end-use industries, particularly the automotive industry, is expected to propel revenue growth of the market.

Click Here to Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Repo[email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/815

Restraints:

However, health concerns associated with acrylic resins are key factors expected to restrain market growth to some extent. Acrylic resins are available in solvent-based as well as watery emulsion solutions. Nasal, eye, and throat irritation are common adverse effects of continuous exposure to such solutions.

Growth Projections:

The global acrylic resins market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% and increase from USD 15.98 Billion in 2020 to USD 23.82 Billion in 2028. Increasing activities in the construction industry in both developing and developed countries is boosting demand for acrylic resins. Additionally, growing industrial bases in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and others is propelling market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The construction industry has been impacted as a result of different country lockdowns and logistical constraints. Distribution network disruptions, manpower shortages, logistical constraints, restricted component supply, demand decline, low company capital, and factory closure due to lockdown in various countries have impacted the sector. During this period of crisis, raw material suppliers and other associated firms were compelled to reconsider their strategy in order to serve this industry.

Make Payment [Buy your Exclusive copy]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/815

Current Trends and Innovations:

Demand for antimicrobial and antiviral coatings has increased as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Long-term sustainable demand for such products is expected to be at least double that of pre-pandemic levels. As a result, major firms in the paints and coatings industry have increased their production and research and development of antimicrobial and antiviral coatings, which are expected to boost market growth.

Geographical Outlook:

Large multinational resins businesses have a significant presence in Latin America and plan to expand by strategic partnerships. Increased construction activity in countries in the region is expected to boost demand for acrylic resins due to increasing spending power and standard of living.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies operating in the market include BASF SE, Dow Chemical Company, Arkema S.A., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd., DIC Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.

In September 2020 , Dow Chemical Company entered in the North American label industry with the introduction of two Invisu acrylic adhesives. The Invisu 4200 is a clear-film adhesive that is ideal for high-end labels on beverages, foods, and beauty and health products.

Have a look at Report Description and Table of Contents of Market [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/acrylic-resins-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global acrylic resins on the basis of type, form, chemistry, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thermoplastic



Thermosetting

Form Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solvent Based



Water Based

Chemistry Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Methacrylate



Acrylate



Hybrid

Application Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Adhesives & Sealants



Paints & Coatings



DIY coatings



Elastomers



Others

End-Use Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial



Consumer Goods



Construction



Electrical & Electronics



Packaging



Paper & Paperboard



Others

Regional Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada





c. Mexico



Europe



a. Germany





b. France





c. U.K.





d. Italy





e. Spain





f. BENELUX





g. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



a. China





b. India





c. Japan





d. South Korea





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. South Africa





d. Turkey





e. Rest of MEA

Explore More Reports offered by Emergen Research:

The global spherical graphite market size was valued at USD 2,435.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to its increasing usage in lithium-ion battery production.

The global sodium dichromate market size was valued at USD 759.2 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The sodium dichromate market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in pigment, metal finishing, chromium compounds preparation, leather tanning, and wood preservative. Factors such as growing demand from the textile industry, growing demand from the building & construction industry, and growing use in leather tanning drive the market growth.

The global flame retardant plastics market size was valued at USD 45.73 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 61.87 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%. The flame retardant plastics market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, wire & cable, pipe & tank, transportation, building & construction, and marine.

The Global Liquid Hydrogen Market size was valued at USD 33.50 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 50.39 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The global market for liquid hydrogen is anticipated to expand rapidly over the forecasted timeframe as the demand for less oil and diesel dependence is continually growing.

The global plastic adhesives market size was valued at USD 6.54 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 10.29 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.1%. The plastic adhesives market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in packaging, automotive & transportation, building & construction, assembly, and healthcare.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: [email protected]

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-acrylic-resins-market

SOURCE Emergen Research