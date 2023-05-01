Acrylic rods and tubes market to grow by USD 367.83 million between 2022 and 2027; APAC to account for 68% market share - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acrylic rods and tubes market size is expected to grow by USD 367.83 million between 2022 and 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.39% as per the latest Technavio market research report. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. The region will account for 68% of the market growth during the forecast period. The regional market growth is positively impacted by the increased consumer spending on architecture, interior design, and sanitary ware. The increased use of digital signage and displays and heavy investments in advertisements and marketing by the retail sector have also contributed to the growing demand for acrylic rods and tubes in APAC. Furthermore, the increasing usage of acrylic rods in various industries, such as electronics, signage, and packaging is expected to drive the growth of the acrylic rods and tubes market in APAC during the forecast period. For more key insights on the market share of various regions - Download Sample Report in MINUTES

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acrylic Rods And Tubes Market 2023-2027

Acrylic Rods and Tubes Market: Advancements in technology to drive growth

Vendors are leveraging advanced technologies to produce acrylic rods and tubes with better mechanical and thermal properties, higher purity, and greater precision. They are making use of extrusion techniques to improve the strength and durability of acrylic rods and tubes, thus making them ideal for use in various industrial applications. Vendors are also adopting 3D printing technologies to produce customized acrylic rods and tubes in different shapes and sizes, depending on the specific requirements of the end-users. The technology has also made it possible to produce acrylic rods and tubes with complex geometries, which cannot be achieved using traditional manufacturing methods. Such technological advances are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Acrylic Rods and Tubes Market: Increasing demand for customized products is a key trend

Vendors are focusing on developing customized solutions to meet the evolving requirements of end-users. Players in the retail industry are exhibiting high demand for unique and personalized retail displays, signage, and advertising materials. Acrylic rods and tubes can be used to provide customizable solutions for creating unique and visually appealing displays and signs. Besides, the rise of e-commerce and online marketplaces has increased the convenience for end-users to purchase customized acrylic rods and tubes based on size, color, and shape. Thus, the increasing demand for customized products is expected to foster market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the key acrylic rods and tubes market players:

The acrylic rods and tubes market is fragmented and highly competitive, with several players occupying the competitive landscape. The market comprises both established and emerging players. The competition in the market is driven by factors such as product quality, pricing, product innovation, and customer service. The vendors are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their position in the market. The vendors in the market are also focusing on product innovation to differentiate their offerings and cater to the evolving needs of the end-use industries. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

A1 Acrylics Inc.

Allplastics Engineering Pty. Ltd. - The company offers acrylic rods and tubes such as colored, satin, and opal tubes.

- The company offers acrylic rods and tubes such as colored, satin, and opal tubes. Canal Plastics Center Inc. - The company offers acrylic rods and tubes such as clear colorless, white opaque, and yellow fluorescent.

- The company offers acrylic rods and tubes such as clear colorless, white opaque, and yellow fluorescent. Delvies Plastics - The company offers acrylic rods and tubes such as clear cast, color cats, and pearl cast.

- The company offers acrylic rods and tubes such as clear cast, color cats, and pearl cast. estreet plastics - The company offers acrylic rods and tubes such as clear extruded, clear round rods, extruded clear square rods, and extruded black round rods.

- The company offers acrylic rods and tubes such as clear extruded, clear round rods, extruded clear square rods, and extruded black round rods. Acrylic Pty Ltd.

Blanson Ltd.

Curbell Plastics Inc.

EMCO INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS INC.

Gevacril Srl

KF Plastics Pty Ltd.

NCA Ltd.

PM Plastics

PP Asbestos

Roctool SA

Acrylic Rods And Tubes Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the acrylic rods and tubes market by type (extruded and cast), application (signage, point of sale displays, model making, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Southern Europe, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth in the extruded segment will be significant over the forecast period. Extruded acrylic rods and tubes are manufactured in a variety of shapes and sizes, such as round, square, rectangular, and oval. They offer a superior surface finish and have a smooth and glossy surface that is free of blemishes or imperfections. Such properties make them ideal for use in applications such as signage, displays, and lighting, where aesthetics is important. These factors drive the growth of the segment.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Acrylic Rods and Tubes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.39% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 367.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.15 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 68% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A1 Acrylics Inc., ACME Plastics, Acrilex Inc., Acrylic Pty Ltd., Allplastics Engineering Pty. Ltd., Blanson Ltd., Canal Plastics Center Inc., Curbell Plastics Inc., Delvies Plastics, EMCO INDUSTRIAL PLASTICS INC., estreet plastics, Gevacril Srl, KF Plastics Pty Ltd., NCA Ltd., PM Plastics, PP Asbestos, Roctool SA, Roehm GmbH, Schweiter Technologies AG, Spartech LLC, Sun Acrylam Pvt. Ltd., UVPlastic Material Technology Co. Ltd., and WeProFab Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

