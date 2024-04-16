Acrylic Sheets Market size is set to grow by USD 1.54 billion from 2023-2027, increasing demand for acrylic sheets in automotive industry boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global acrylic sheets market size is estimated to grow by USD 1541.41 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period. Acrylic sheets are lightweight, transparent, and versatile materials widely used in various industries, including automotive. They offer superior gloss, design flexibility, and reduced assembly costs. Acrylic sheets exhibit exceptional clarity in extreme temperatures and are more transparent than glass. Key applications include automotive components, signage displays, and architectural applications. Benefits include weather ability, sustainability, recyclability, technology advancements, impact resistance, color vibrancy, and fire resistance. Processing methods include injection molding and extrusion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acrylic Sheets Market 2023-2027

Acrylic Sheets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1541.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.33 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Key companies profiled Asia Poly Industrial Sdn Bhd, Chimei Corp., Elastin International Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Foshan Shunde Lunjiao Xishun Plastics Factory, Gevacril Srl, Hyundai Department Store Group Co. Ltd., Jumei Acrylic, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Palram Industries Ltd., Plaskolite Inc., PT Astari Niagara Internasional, Ray Chung Acrylic Enterprise Co. Ltd., Reynolds Polymer Technology Inc., Schweiter Technologies AG, Shen Chuen Acrylic Ningbo Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Sun Acrylam Pvt. Ltd., Trinseo PLC, and TroGroup GmbH

Segment Overview

This acrylic sheets market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Cell cast acrylic sheets, Continuous cast acrylic sheet, Extruded acrylic sheet) Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential) Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Product

The Acrylic Sheets Market showcases innovative designs and superior weather ability, making it a preferred choice for various industries. In Sustainable Construction, acrylic sheets offer recyclability and integrate with technology advancements like Injection Molding and Impact Resistance. Their Color Vibrancy and Fire Resistance cater to Architecture and Healthcare & Medical sectors. In Automotive & Transportation, acrylic sheets provide Antimicrobial Properties, Self-Cleaning Capabilities, and are used in Sanitary Ware for Thermal Insulation and Energy Efficiency. Extruded acrylic sheets offer Chemical Resistance and Impact Strength for Architectural Applications, Retail Displays, Automotive Components, Interior Trims, and Polymethyl methacrylate. With Lightweight, Durable, Transparency, UV resistance, Wearability, and Plexiglass properties, acrylic sheets are available in various Thicknesses and Colors for Skylights, Canopies, Windshields, and Interior components.

Geography Overview

The Acrylic Sheets Market in APAC is poised for growth, with China leading the charge due to its automotive industry and various application sectors. Innovative designs using acrylic sheets, such as those in construction and architecture, healthcare and medical, and automotive and transportation, showcase their weather ability and sustainability. Technology advancements, including injection molding and extrusion processes, enhance the material's impact resistance, color vibrancy, fire resistance, antimicrobial properties, and self-cleaning capabilities. Sustainable construction projects in India, China, and Japan, among others, utilize acrylic sheets for their thermal insulation, energy efficiency, and recyclability. Additionally, acrylic sheets offer chemical resistance, impact strength, and architectural applications in retail displays, automotive components, interior trims, and more. Polymethyl methacrylate, a key component, ensures lightweight, durability, transparency, and UV resistance. Thicknesses and colors cater to various insulating properties, skylights, canopies, windshields, interior components, and signage displays.

Acrylic sheets experience significant growth in the signage and display market due to their use in retailing and merchandising. Their superior strength, weather resistance, and cost-effectiveness make them ideal for advertising in various sectors. Innovative designs, color options, and optical clarity are key features, along with sustainability, technology advancements, and impact resistance. Applications include construction, healthcare, automotive, and retail displays.

Acrylic sheets are made from acrylic acid and crude oil products. Crude oil price fluctuations increase manufacturing costs, affecting acrylic acid, derivatives, and cast acrylic sheets markets. Applications include lighting fixtures, decor, shatterproof materials, signage, construction, furniture, automotive, and more. Factors like UV resistance, surface finish, casting process, and visual aesthetics influence market share. Key industries include architecture, transportation, and sanitaryware. Urbanization, purchasing power, and advertising spending also impact demand.

Research Analysis

The Acrylic Sheets Market encompasses the production and distribution of Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) sheets, which are known for their Lightweight and Durable nature. These sheets offer Transparency and UV Resistance, making them ideal for Architectural Applications such as Skylights and Architectural Glazing. The market caters to various industries, including Construction and Architecture, Furniture & Interiors, Automotive Segment, Healthcare & Medical, and Sanitary Ware. PMMA sheets come in various Thicknesses and Colors, and possess Insulating properties, contributing to Thermal Insulation and Energy Efficiency. In the Automotive and Transportation sector, Acrylic Sheets enhance Fuel Efficiency and Vehicle Performance through their Chemical Resistance and Impact Strength. Additionally, they are used in Retail Displays, Automotive Components, and Interior Trims. The production processes include Extrusion and the Casting process, ensuring a desirable Surface Finish for Visual Aesthetics. PMMA sheets are also used in UVresistant Acrylic applications, offering superior protection against UV rays.

Market Research Overview

The Acrylic Sheets Market is experiencing significant growth due to their widespread use in various industries. These sheets, made from polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), offer numerous advantages such as durability, transparency, and resistance to UV rays. The market consists of manufacturers, suppliers, and consumers of acrylic sheets. Colors, thicknesses, and sizes are essential considerations in the market. Transparency and clarity are key factors driving demand for acrylic sheets in the lighting industry. Decorative applications, such as signage and displays, also contribute to the market's growth. The construction sector uses acrylic sheets for cladding and roofing due to their strength and resistance to weather conditions. The automotive industry utilizes acrylic sheets for making car parts due to their lightweight and shatter-resistant properties. The market is segmented based on application areas, including architectural, transportation, industrial, and others. The future of the acrylic sheets market looks promising, with increasing demand from various sectors and ongoing technological advancements.

