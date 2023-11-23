Acrylic Sheets Market to grow by USD 1.54 billion from 2022 to 2027, Asia Poly Industrial Sdn Bhd, Chimei Corp., Elastin International Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acrylic sheets market is expected to grow by USD 1.54 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for acrylic sheets in the automotive industry is notably driving the acrylic sheets market. The market is segmented by product (cell cast acrylic sheets, continuous cast acrylic sheets, and extruded acrylic sheets), application (industrial, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acrylic Sheets Market 2023-2027

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the acrylic sheets market including Asia Poly Industrial Sdn Bhd, Chimei Corp., Elastin International Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Foshan Shunde Lunjiao Xishun Plastics Factory, Gevacril Srl, Hyundai Department Store Group Co. Ltd., Jumei Acrylic, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Palram Industries Ltd., Plaskolite Inc., PT Astari Niagara Internasional, Ray Chung Acrylic Enterprise Co. Ltd., Reynolds Polymer Technology Inc., Schweiter Technologies AG, Shen Chuen Acrylic Ningbo Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Sun Acrylam Pvt. Ltd., Trinseo PLC, and TroGroup GmbH.

Acrylic Sheets Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Elastin International Corp - The company offers acrylic sheets such as Clear Acrylic Sheet, Colored Acrylic Sheet, and Cloth Acrylic Sheet.

Acrylic Sheets Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

The cell-cast acrylic sheets segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. They provide light, high thermal stability, and good optical clarity making them an essential advantage in this segment. Due to its extraordinary qualities, a segment of cell-cast acrylic sheets is gaining popularity in manufacturing plaques and awards, display cases, window frames, furniture, and pictures.

application (industrial, commercial, and residential)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Countries such as China , Japan , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , and Vietnam are among the top customers of acrylic sheets in Asia Pacific . Moreover, a considerable contribution to market growth in this region will be made by the development of several infrastructure building and construction projects.

Acrylic Sheets Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist acrylic sheets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the acrylic sheets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acrylic sheets market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of acrylic sheets market companies

Acrylic Sheets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.54 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.33 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

