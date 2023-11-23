Acrylic Sheets Market to grow by USD 1.54 billion from 2022 to 2027, Asia Poly Industrial Sdn Bhd, Chimei Corp., Elastin International Corp., and more among key companies - Technavio

23 Nov, 2023, 02:35 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acrylic sheets market is expected to grow by USD 1.54 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing demand for acrylic sheets in the automotive industry is notably driving the acrylic sheets market. The market is segmented by product (cell cast acrylic sheets, continuous cast acrylic sheets, and extruded acrylic sheets), application (industrial, commercial, and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the acrylic sheets market including Asia Poly Industrial Sdn Bhd, Chimei Corp., Elastin International Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Foshan Shunde Lunjiao Xishun Plastics Factory, Gevacril Srl, Hyundai Department Store Group Co. Ltd., Jumei Acrylic, Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp., Palram Industries Ltd., Plaskolite Inc., PT Astari Niagara Internasional, Ray Chung Acrylic Enterprise Co. Ltd., Reynolds Polymer Technology Inc., Schweiter Technologies AG, Shen Chuen Acrylic Ningbo Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Sun Acrylam Pvt. Ltd., Trinseo PLC, and TroGroup GmbH.
Acrylic Sheets Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis
Elastin International Corp - The company offers acrylic sheets such as Clear Acrylic Sheet, Colored Acrylic Sheet, and Cloth Acrylic Sheet.
Acrylic Sheets Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
Product
- The cell-cast acrylic sheets segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. They provide light, high thermal stability, and good optical clarity making them an essential advantage in this segment. Due to its extraordinary qualities, a segment of cell-cast acrylic sheets is gaining popularity in manufacturing plaques and awards, display cases, window frames, furniture, and pictures.
- application (industrial, commercial, and residential)
Geography
- APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. Countries such as China, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam are among the top customers of acrylic sheets in Asia Pacific. Moreover, a considerable contribution to market growth in this region will be made by the development of several infrastructure building and construction projects.
Acrylic Sheets Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
- Historic Market Size 2017-2021
- CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
- Detailed information on factors that will assist acrylic sheets market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the acrylic sheets market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the acrylic sheets market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
- Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of acrylic sheets market companies
|
Acrylic Sheets Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.75%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 1.54 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
5.33
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
ToC:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Historic Market Sizes
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
Market Segmentation by Geography
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, & Trends
Company Landscape
Company Analysis
Appendix
