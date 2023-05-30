Acrylic Surface Coating Market Size to Grow by USD 17,093.84 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth of the real estate and construction industries to boost the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global acrylic surface coating market size is estimated to increase by USD 17,093.84 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.02%. The growth of the real estate and construction industries is expected to drive the growth of the acrylic surface coating market.

Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market 2023-2027

Acrylic surface coating market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global acrylic surface coating market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global acrylic surface coating market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2023-2027. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

To unlock the detailed information on the customer landscape - request a sample now!

Acrylic surface coating market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global acrylic surface coating market is fragmented with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer acrylic surface coating in the market are 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chemilac Paints Pvt Ltd, Dunn Edwards Corp., Jesons Industries Ltd, Jotun AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Karnak Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Dow Chemical Co. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

3M Co. - The company offers acrylic surface coating such as 3M paint protection film sj8587, 3M surface protection film 3952, and scotchgard surface protection film 2200.

- The company offers acrylic surface coating such as 3M paint protection film sj8587, 3M surface protection film 3952, and scotchgard surface protection film 2200. Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers acrylic surface coating such as quantum q t234, quantum q t236, and quantumcolor qc e461 go.

- The company offers acrylic surface coating such as quantum q t234, quantum q t236, and quantumcolor qc e461 go. Arkema Group - The company offers acrylic surface coating such as coating resins, UV curable resins and additives, and acrylics.

For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Acrylic Surface Coating Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Type (Construction, Automotive, Furniture, and Others), Technology (Water-borne, Solvent-borne, Powder, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The construction segment is expected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period. Acrylic surface coatings are becoming more popular in the construction industry due to their durability, weather resistance, UV protection, and a wide range of color options, making them versatile and reliable options for a variety of architectural applications.

is expected to be the largest contributor during the forecast period. Acrylic surface coatings are becoming more popular in the construction industry due to their durability, weather resistance, UV protection, and a wide range of color options, making them versatile and reliable options for a variety of architectural applications. One of the primary drivers for the adoption of acrylic surface coatings in the construction industry is their ability to protect buildings from external elements such as rain, hail, and extreme temperatures.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global acrylic surface coating market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global acrylic surface coating market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growing infrastructure development projects and construction activities in countries such as India , China , Japan , Singapore , Thailand , Indonesia , and the Philippines are expected to boost the regional demand for acrylic surface coatings. The Japanese government announced that it plans to spend USD 36 billion over the next 10 years to build new homes and renovate existing homes to make them more energy-efficient and earthquake resistant, which will drive the market for acrylic surface coatings

is estimated to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growing infrastructure development projects and construction activities in countries such as , , , , , , and are expected to boost the regional demand for acrylic surface coatings. The Japanese government announced that it plans to spend over the next 10 years to build new homes and renovate existing homes to make them more energy-efficient and earthquake resistant, which will drive the market for acrylic surface coatings Countries such as India and China are expected to witness an increase in the demand for acrylic surface coatings during the forecast period due to the growth of the construction industry. Construction projects such as the Three George Dam, the North-South Water Transmission Project, and the Beijing Airport Expansion in China are expected to be completed during the forecast period

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Acrylic Surface Coating Market – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

The growth of the real estate and construction industries is driving the growth of the acrylic surface coating market. Rapid urbanization and heavy investment in infrastructure development will increase the need for office spaces, commercial facilities, and residential properties and will drive the demand for acrylic surface coatings, which are widely preferred as architectural coatings for architectural and structural applications.

is driving the growth of the acrylic surface coating market. Rapid urbanization and heavy investment in infrastructure development will increase the need for office spaces, commercial facilities, and residential properties and will drive the demand for acrylic surface coatings, which are widely preferred as architectural coatings for architectural and structural applications. The highly reflective and seamless properties of acrylic surface coatings make them preferred for construction applications. The acrylic surface coating allows the roof to shrink and expand, preventing water ingress during thermal expansion and contraction. They also help reduce indoor temperatures and energy consumption in air conditioning systems.

Key Trends -

The growing adoption of UV-curable coatings is the primary trend in the global acrylic surface coating market. UV curable coatings offer high performance and benefit from faster assembly on the assembly line.

is the primary trend in the global acrylic surface coating market. UV curable coatings offer high performance and benefit from faster assembly on the assembly line. Regulatory agencies such as the US Environmental Protection Agency and the Chinese Environmental Protection Agency have introduced strict regulations to combat the harmful effects of VOC emissions. These regulations force manufacturers to develop eco-friendly coating products. Therefore, UV-curable and water-based coatings made from environmentally friendly natural raw materials are gaining importance in the market. Durability, versatility, appearance, and excellent weather ability have made UV-curable acrylic surface coatings increasingly preferred.

Major challenges -

Volatility in raw material prices is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global acrylic surface coating market. The prices of raw materials used to manufacture acrylic surface coatings are highly unpredictable due to changing oil prices and the high dependence on natural forest products. A variety of substrates, including acrylic resins and additives, are commonly used in the production of acrylic surface coatings

The prices of raw materials used to manufacture acrylic surface coatings are highly unpredictable due to changing oil prices and the high dependence on natural forest products. A variety of substrates, including acrylic resins and additives, are commonly used in the production of acrylic surface coatings Large fluctuations in world crude oil prices are caused by systematic imbalances between supply and demand in the global crude oil market. Some of the widely used raw materials for the production of acrylic surface coatings are petroleum derivatives. Fluctuations in raw material prices create unpredictability in the market, negatively impacting production costs and reducing supplier profit margins

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics which states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Acrylic Surface Coating Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Acrylic Surface Coating Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Acrylic Surface Coating Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Acrylic Surface Coating Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Acrylic Surface Coating Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The acrylic rods and tubes market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.39% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 367.83 million. This acrylic rods and tubes market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (extruded and cast), application (signage, point of sale displays, model making, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Southern Europe, and Middle East and Africa). Advancements in technologies are key factors driving the global acrylic rods and tubes market growth.

The aerospace coatings market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 924.3 million. This aerospace coatings market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation), type (polyurethane, epoxy, nickel coating, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in the number of air passengers is the key factor driving the growth of the global aerospace coatings market.

Acrylic Surface Coating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 17,093.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, India, UK, Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Arkema Group, Asian Paints Ltd., Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Berger Paints India Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chemilac Paints Pvt Ltd, Dunn Edwards Corp., Jesons Industries Ltd, Jotun AS, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Sika AG, The Karnak Corp., The Sherwin Williams Co., and Dow Chemical Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global acrylic surface coating market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global acrylic surface coating market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Furniture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Furniture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Water-borne - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Water-borne - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Water-borne - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Water-borne - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Water-borne - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Solvent-borne - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Solvent-borne - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Solvent-borne - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Powder - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 127: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 128: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 129: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 130: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 131: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 Akzo Nobel NV

Exhibit 132: Akzo Nobel NV - Overview



Exhibit 133: Akzo Nobel NV - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Akzo Nobel NV - Key news



Exhibit 135: Akzo Nobel NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Akzo Nobel NV - Segment focus

12.5 Arkema Group

Exhibit 137: Arkema Group - Overview



Exhibit 138: Arkema Group - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Arkema Group - Key news



Exhibit 140: Arkema Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Arkema Group - Segment focus

12.6 Asian Paints Ltd.

Exhibit 142: Asian Paints Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Asian Paints Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Asian Paints Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Asian Paints Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

12.8 BASF SE

Exhibit 150: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 151: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 152: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 153: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.9 Berger Paints India Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Berger Paints India Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Berger Paints India Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Berger Paints India Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 158: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Brillux GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 163: Brillux GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 164: Brillux GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Brillux GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.12 Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 166: Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12.13 Jotun AS

Exhibit 171: Jotun AS - Overview



Exhibit 172: Jotun AS - Business segments



Exhibit 173: Jotun AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Jotun AS - Segment focus

12.14 Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 175: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 PPG Industries Inc.

Exhibit 179: PPG Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 180: PPG Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: PPG Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: PPG Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Sika AG

Exhibit 183: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 184: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 185: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 186: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 187: Sika AG - Segment focus

12.17 The Sherwin Williams Co.

Exhibit 188: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Overview



Exhibit 189: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 190: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key news



Exhibit 191: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 192: The Sherwin Williams Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 193: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 194: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 195: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 196: Research methodology



Exhibit 197: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 198: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 199: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio