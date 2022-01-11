Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market size to grow by 1387.12 million t | 76% growth to originate in APAC | Technavio

One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increasing demand for ABS from China. In addition, the rising demand for ABS from the automotive sector and the rise in demand for plastic pipes and sheets will further accelerate the growth of the market. The acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 2.14%. Technavio expects the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market size to grow by 1387.12 million t, expanding at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market: Segment Highlights

By application, the market is segmented by Appliances, Electrical and electronics, Automotive, Construction, and Others.

The growth of the market in the appliances segment will be significant during the forecast period.

The increased use of ABS in household appliances and consumer goods such as control panels, vacuum cleaners, food processors, and refrigerator liners is driving the growth of the segment.

Also, the excellent impact resistance and insulation properties of ABS are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

76% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The growth of the automotive, construction, appliances, and electrical and electronics sectors is driving the ABS market in APAC.

Also, the increasing demand for ABS in China , India , Indonesia , Vietnam , and Thailand is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

, , , , and is contributing to the growth of the regional market. China , South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Japan are the key markets for acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Download Our Free Sample for additional highlights on top-performing segments, regions, and key countries in the market.

Notes:

The acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.

The acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) market is segmented by Application (Appliances, Electrical and electronics, Automotive, Construction, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America ).

, , MEA, and ). The market is concentrated due to the presence of a few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Avient Corp., BASF SE, Chi Mei Corp., Daicel Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Toray Industries Inc.

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2021-2025 1387.12 million t Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 2.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 76% Key consumer countries China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), US, Italy, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avient Corp., BASF SE, Chi Mei Corp., Daicel Corp., Formosa Plastics Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, LG Chem Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., and Toray Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

