Acrylonitrile Market 2021-2025 | COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Opportunities, and Trends | Technavio

The high demand for acrylonitrile from APAC is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent regulations and health hazards caused by acrylonitrile might hamper the market growth.

Acrylonitrile Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) and styrene-acrylonitrile (SAN) segment. The growth of the segment is driven by the increased use of ABS and SAN in applications such as instrument panels, pillar trim, dashboard components, door liners and handles, seatbacks, and seat belt components. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Acrylonitrile Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 64% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. The growth of the market in APAC is driven by the presence of leading automotive manufacturers in countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Also, the growing number of flocculant and coagulant manufacturers in China for water treatment will drive the demand for acrylonitrile in APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for acrylonitrile in APAC.

Companies Covered:

AnQore

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

Cornerstone Chemical Co.

Formosa Plastics Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

PJSC LUKOIL

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

