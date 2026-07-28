ACS Earns Second Workplace Excellence Award in 2026

ACS named Best Place to Work just months after receiving the 2025 CAM Gold Safety Award.

VERONA, Wis., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS has been named a Best Place to Work for the seventh consecutive year. The announcement from the Best Companies Group comes on the heels of ACS earning the 2025 Gold Safety Award from the Construction Association of Michigan following a zero-injury year, adding another recognition of the company's consistently positive workplace culture.

ACS named a Best Place to Work by the Best Companies Group for the seventh consecutive year.

The facility and systems integrator secured honors for both workplace environment and operational safety, achieving a rare feat in the engineering and construction sectors. While industry workers frequently battle high rates of physical risk on-site and mental burnout at the drawing board, ACS's dual recognition highlights its committed approach to employee well-being. By actively mitigating the unique stressors of complex design-build projects, the company proves that rigorous safety standards and a supportive, engaging culture are mutually reinforcing, not a trade-off.

"Winning the Best Place to Work award for the seventh year in a row is a testament to the stability and dedication of our team," said Scott Hoselton, president. "In a highly complex, demanding industry, we foster a culture of mutual accountability that ensures our people feel safe, valued, and empowered, allowing us to attract and retain the top-tier engineering talent required to solve our industry's toughest challenges. Our clients experience the benefits of that talent through the consistency and creativity our teams bring to every project."

Learn more about ACS's work or explore career opportunities.

About ACS:

ACS designs, engineers, and builds innovative equipment, machines, controls, and facilities for industry leaders in markets including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. ACS is a systems integrator, helping companies maximize their facilities' efficiency with systems designed and engineered to work together. ACS combines knowledge of building design and construction with expertise and understanding of equipment, R&D and production test, process systems, automation, data acquisition, and controls for industry leaders who require high-performance systems. ACS is based in Verona, WI, with a regional office in Troy, MI, and serves customers across North America and around the world. For more information, visit www.acscm.com.

Contact: Amanda Donahue, Director of Marketing

ACS

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(608) 663-1247

SOURCE ACS