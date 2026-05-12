ACS and Siemens Host Two-Day Technical Training on Durability, Vibration Control, and Simcenter Testlab Neo

Free, in-person event June 16-17 at Milwaukee Electric Tool offers practical instruction for test and NVH engineers

VERONA, Wis., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS, in collaboration with Siemens, will host a free, two-day technical training event for noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), test, and durability June 16-17, 2026. The sessions will take place at Milwaukee Electric Tool, at N74W12528 Leatherwood Ct, Menomonee Falls, WI.

Designed for engineers working in product development and validation, the training combines applied test methods with hands-on software instruction. Each day is offered as a standalone session, and attendees may register for one or both days:

Durability and NVH testing with ACS and Siemens go beyond lab walls. Rugged, modular systems support a wide array of sensors and configurations to deliver efficient, scalable, and synchronized test campaigns across proving grounds, construction sites, or labs, providing dependable real-time insights for engineers in extreme conditions.

June 16 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) Durability and Vibration Control: Covers the test methods engineers rely on across product development and validation, including fatigue life analysis, vibration control, and shock response.





Covers the test methods engineers rely on across product development and validation, including fatigue life analysis, vibration control, and shock response. June 17 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) Simcenter Testlab Neo User Training: Provides hands-on training for Siemen's Neo users, including data acquisition, process design, modal testing, and AI-assisted shape analysis.

"Durability and vibration control are at the core of nearly every test program, and Simcenter Testlab Neo is a powerful platform for executing that work," says Randy Rozema, Director of Acoustics & Vibration at ACS. "This event gives engineers the opportunity to strengthen both their methods and their use of the tools in a practical, applied setting."

The training reflects the ongoing collaboration between ACS and Siemens. As a certified Siemens Solution Partner, ACS brings together Siemens' technology depth with its own application engineering expertise across aerospace, automotive, and industrial markets.

Engineers interested in attending can register for one or both days of the training here. Each session begins at 8:30 a.m. with coffee and networking, followed by instruction at 9 a.m. Lunch will be provided.

About ACS:

ACS designs, engineers, and builds innovative equipment, machines, controls, and facilities for industry leaders in markets including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. We are a systems integrator, helping companies maximize their facilities' efficiency with systems designed and engineered to work together. We combine our knowledge of building design and construction with expertise and understanding of equipment, R&D and production test, process systems, automation, data acquisition, and controls for industry leaders who require high-performance systems. ACS is based in Verona, Wisconsin, with a regional office in Troy, Michigan, and serves customers across North America and around the world. For more information, visit www.acscm.com.

Contact: Amanda Donahue, Director of Marketing

ACS

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(608) 663-1247

SOURCE ACS