ACS Earns CAM Gold Safety Award Following Zero-Injury Year

Recognition by the Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) with its top award highlight a safety model built on shared accountability and cross-functional oversight

VERONA, Wis., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS has earned the 2025 Gold Safety Achievement Award from the Construction Association of Michigan (CAM) in the 200,000-499,999 hours worked category, after recording zero workplace injuries or illnesses during the qualifying period. The facility and systems integrator also achieved an experience modification rate (EMR) of 0.53, less than half the construction industry's benchmark.

ACS earns the 2025 CAM Gold Safety Achievement Award after a zero-incident year and an EMR of 0.53, reflecting a company-wide commitment to accountability, cross-functional oversight, and safety by design. Speed Speed

The results reflect ACS's company-wide approach to safety accountability, where employees take personal ownership for safety and are empowered to identify risks, raise concerns, and participate in corrective action.

This approach is reinforced through ongoing training and structured safety communication. ACS's technical teams participate in a weekly cross-disciplinary rotation in which employees from electrical to CNC machining audit each other's workspaces, offering independent perspectives on daily operations. Together, these practices create a continuous feedback loop that supports measurable improvement, documented by the company's four-year downward EMR trajectory from 0.92 to 0.53.

"The CAM Gold Safety Award belongs to every person at ACS. Our employees show up every day looking out for each other and taking ownership of safety, not just relying on a manager or a checklist," says Andrea Carlson, safety manager for ACS. "When we see a potential issue, we bring our team and our contractors together for a collaborative stand–down focused on fixing the problem and protecting everyone on site. That mindset follows our people to every client facility and every project we deliver."

In one recent ACS project, operator safety was the client's goal. A diesel engine manufacturer sought to replace an aging conveyor with a custom conveyor system. Rather than replicating the existing design, ACS engineers redesigned the system with integrated mechanical and control features that guide correct operation by design, eliminating pinch points and preventing operator error regardless of skill level.

"We're seeing strong demand from clients to use automation to solve workplace safety challenges, and it's an area where ACS excels," says Scott Hoselton, president of ACS. "What sets us apart is that the same rigor we bring to a dedicated safety project is also how our engineers approach every solution we deliver, from the earliest design phase through construction and commissioning. Safety is never a separate consideration. It's central to our process."

Receiving the CAM Gold Safety Award attests to ACS's consistent safety performance across a wide array of client facilities and industries.

About ACS:

ACS designs, engineers, and builds innovative equipment, machines, controls, and facilities for industry leaders in markets including automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing. We are a systems integrator, helping companies maximize their facilities' efficiency with systems designed and engineered to work together. We combine our knowledge of building design and construction with expertise and understanding of equipment, R&D and production test, process systems, automation, data acquisition, and controls for industry leaders who require high-performance systems. ACS is based in Verona, Wisconsin, with a regional office in Troy, Michigan, and serves customers across North America and around the world. For more information, visit www.acscm.com.

Contact: Amanda Donahue, Director of Marketing

ACS

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(608) 663-1247

SOURCE ACS