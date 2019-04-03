ACS Industrial Electronic Repairs Launches Largest Online Catalog of Manufacturing Parts to Keep America's Industries Running Strong

BALTIMORE, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To keep the nation's manufacturers operating at peak performance, ACS debuts its comprehensive mobile responsive website, www.ACSindustrial.com, featuring a Repair Catalog of 60,000 component parts which the company services.

Industrial and commercial customers can search by part number or by 5,400 manufacturer names, using the website's angular "smart search" capability. The Repair Catalog also includes reference pricing on 26,000 repair items.

ACS's advanced technology-driven repair processes include tracking each stage of repair and documenting accurate customer equipment history with pre- and post-repair photos, report, and video documentation of the working repair.

"We understand the financial impact that downtime has on customers," said ACS president Ellen Breidenbaugh. "Our highly skilled team is laser-focused on rapid turnaround, accuracy, affordability, and excellent service for every customer. We continually invest in advanced technologies and an extensive parts supply chain that serves our diverse customer base."

Originally housed in an outbuilding on the owners' farm, ACS has grown to be an industry leader with locations in Hunt Valley, Maryland and Hickory, North Carolina. The company has a long track record for solving tough electronics challenges that others cannot. High-demand repair services include both legacy and state of the art systems:

industrial circuit board repairs,

power supply repairs,

encoder repairs,

PLC repairs, servo drive and servo motor repairs,

light curtain repairs, AC/DC/VFD drive repairs, analog board repairs,

HMI terminal repairs, LCD and CRT monitor repairs,

power supply repairs, touch screen repairs, medical monitor repairs, test and lab equipment repairs, legacy system repairs, and more.

ACS has built a reputation for honest, knowledgeable expertise with live customer service to answer calls, 24-48 hour turnaround on free evaluations and quotes, triage-approach to urgent situations, 5-15 day standard repair or Priority Rush services, which are all part of ACS's Total Customer Satisfaction® standard. Their 2-year Total Satisfaction Warranty is backed by rigorous quality control, including cleaning and replacement of worn parts, and load testing. The company's Free Evaluation Service supports time-strapped manufacturing managers with a simple-to-use website Repair/RMA form that instantly generates an RMA number, mailing instructions and labeling to ship equipment for technical evaluation and quote by an ACS repair expert.

ACS has gained a loyal following as a trusted repair partner. Speaking for the City of Riverton, WY, Milan Vinich's experience is typical, "We had two equipment circuit boards that needed repair. The OEM company charged a very high price to repair the boards. ACS did them for half the cost, plus a 2-year warranty certificate that the OEM company never offered. We are very satisfied."

ACS services a wide range of industries including manufacturing and processing plants, machine tool fabricators, military defense and aerospace, medical and laboratory, TV and radio broadcasting, printing and publishing, tool and die, welding, automotive, warehouse and distribution, wastewater management and municipalities, universities and colleges.

About ACS Industrial Electronic Repairs: ACS is a trusted partner for industrial electronic repairs for manufacturing and commercial customers. ACS has a 20-year track record for solving tough electronic problems—fast, accurately and affordably—with Total Customer Satisfaction® service and a first-in-the-industry two-year warranty.

