ACS Laboratory and Blockticity Launch Second Phase on Blockchain to Verify COAs

MIAMI, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS Laboratory, the largest hemp and cannabis testing facility in the eastern U.S., has created a certificate of authenticity (COA) verification process in partnership with Blockticity ( https://blockticity.io/ ), the leader in guaranteed certificates of authenticity. The platform allows any cannabis or hemp COA authenticated by Blockticity to be available for anyone to review for themselves in the blockchain.

ACS Laboratory on the Blockchain

This is ACS Laboratory's second phase of partnership with Blockticity, and the first COA version of its type, as there is currently no physical track and trace requirement for hemp derived products.

In November 2021, ACS Laboratory began its partnership with Blockticity, in combination with 3Chi, to launch the first national hemp client COA as a non-fungible token (NFT). Now, Blockticity has created an automated solution for the ACS Laboratory COA verification process for any inquires coming from:

Consumers and patients

Companies purchasing raw materials looking to fact-check the lab results

Law enforcement

Media inquiries

"This platform allows anyone viewing a COA to verify that COA's origin (the reporting lab), and confirm if the data points have been altered in any way," said Roger Brown, president of ACS Laboratory. "At ACS Laboratory, we are pleased to once again partner with Blockticity and offer this cutting-edge technology to protect the rights of our clients."

The most commonly altered data points on a COA include and are not limited to:

Disabling the QR Code

Changing the image of the product tested

Changing the date of the test

Changing the weight of the tested materials

Changing the potency results of the cannabinoids

Changing the results for residual solvents and heavy metals

By minting a COA into the blockchain coming directly from the lab or record, Blockticity authenticates the report from its truth source, the lab. When companies look up a COA, they can use the QR code to find that report owned by that company who paid the lab to perform the test.

Editor's Note: High-resolution and 3D images may be downloaded here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4qzinik0sg98r3j/AACy1I3rPRP9EDl5rELURAV-a?dl=0

About ACS Laboratory

The Most Trusted Cannabis and Hemp Laboratory in the USA™, ACS Laboratory has earned 61 Emerald Test Badges for accuracy in testing in 2019, 2020, and 2021; more than any other laboratory in the USA. ACS Laboratory is ISO 17025 accredited, DEA licensed and CLIA licensed with the largest state-of-the-art facility in the eastern USA. Compliant with the USDA's rules for hemp testing, ACS is also approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture as a "Designated Compliance Laboratory," and deemed a "Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory" by the Florida Department of Health. Due to its success, ACS Laboratory has undergone a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion and increased its reach to 48 states and 16 countries worldwide. Beyond compliance, ACS is committed to innovation, which is why it tests for more cannabinoids than any lab in the country and continuously develops new protocols to analyze lesser-known toxins. Its facility utilizes industry-leading ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry and gas chromatograph technology with proprietary protocols to ensure accurate detection and quantitation.

For an inside look behind the scenes, check out this video . Read our blog for up-to-date information on cannabis science and lab testing for both the hemp and cannabis industries. For more information, visit acslab.com , or call (561) 510-8396.

About Blockticity

Blockticity is the leader in guaranteed certificates of authenticity for the most valuable possessions, providing a different approach to credibility with error-proof certifications through blockchain verification technology. Blockticity provides the platform for the first-ever cannabis and hemp industry blockchain verified certificate of analysis (COA) NFT drop, signifying the beginning of this emerging industry's need for compliance. For more information, visit https://blockticity.io/ .

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350

[email protected]

SOURCE ACS Laboratory