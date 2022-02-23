ACS Laboratory Announces New HHC Potency and Metals Testing Bundle; Continues to Be at the Forefront of Cannabis Testing and The Latest Cannabinoids

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On a mission to improve product quality and strengthen consumer trust, ACS Laboratory , the largest hemp and cannabis testing facility in the eastern U.S., developed an HHC Potency Test and corresponding Metals Testing Bundle tailored to HHC (hexahydrocannabinol ) products. By adding this minor cannabinoid to its repertoire, ACS Laboratory now tests for 23 cannabinoids, more than any lab in the U.S.

ACS Laboratory Testing Heavy Metals and White Metals ACS Laboratory team

HHC is a legal hemp derivative, like Delta-8 THC and Delta-10 THC, that has shown to deliver mild psychoactive effects. However, unlike Delta-8, Delta-10 and the illicit Delta-9 THC, HHC is not a tetrahydrocannabinol. It's an unregulated chemical class known as hexahydrocannabinol, produced through hydrogenating Delta-8 using metal catalysts.

"On the surface, Delta-8 THC and HHC appear to be very similar. In fact, many laboratories can't tell the difference when analyzing test results. However, HHC is an entirely different compound and the next evolution in hemp, which offers significant clinical potential. It's up to laboratories like ACS Laboratory to accurately identify HHC and ensure products are properly labeled," said Roger Brown, president and founder of ACS Laboratory.

Laboratories are also responsible to ensure products are safe and free from harmful residual compounds. In order to do that, ACS Laboratory collaborated with HHC manufacturers to create a corresponding HHC Metals Testing Bundle.

Brown continued, "We are excited to be one of the only laboratories nationwide to offer precision HHC testing with a supporting safety analysis. By working with our team, HHC brands can improve transparency and consumer trust, while delivering a far superior end-product."

An ISO 17025 accredited, DEA licensed, and CLIA licensed accredited laboratory, ACS Laboratory offers the largest state-of-the-art testing facility in cannabis and hemp testing in the eastern U.S. It is on a mission to support cannabis companies in their pursuit to deliver clean, safe, and innovative products that promote positive progress in the industry. ACS Laboratory is always ahead of the development curve, continually enhancing its testing methodologies and developing new tests for harmful toxins, therapeutic terpenes, and minor cannabinoids.

The Most Trusted Cannabis and Hemp Laboratory in the USA™, ACS Laboratory has earned 61 Emerald Test Badges for accuracy in testing in 2019, 2020, and 2021; more than any other laboratory in the USA. ACS Laboratory is ISO 17025 accredited, DEA licensed and CLIA licensed with the largest state-of-the-art facility in the eastern USA. Compliant with the USDA's rules for hemp testing, ACS is also approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture as a "Designated Compliance Laboratory," and deemed a "Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory" by the Florida Department of Health. Due to its success, ACS Laboratory has undergone a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion and increased its reach to 48 states and 16 countries worldwide. Beyond compliance, ACS is committed to innovation, which is why it tests for more cannabinoids than any lab in the country and continuously develops new protocols to analyze lesser-known toxins. Its facility utilizes industry-leading ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry and gas chromatograph technology with proprietary protocols to ensure accurate detection and quantitation.

