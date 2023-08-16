ACS Laboratory Expands Testing Scope and Introduces Amanita Mushroom Testing Panels for Product Safety and Compliance

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS Laboratory, the largest hemp and cannabis testing facility in the Eastern U.S., launched a comprehensive Amanita mushroom testing program. Its analytical panels cater to the burgeoning Amanita industry, providing accurate and reliable results for potency, purity and compliance. ACS Laboratory's cutting-edge program allows innovative brands to offer the highest quality products while adhering to safety and legal standards.

As Amanita mushrooms gain popularity for their unique psychoactive effects and unregulated ingredients, ACS Laboratory believes it's crucial to accurately quantify their strength, purity and more importantly the absence of psilocybin, psilocin and contaminants that a DEA-licensed lab can provide. The facility's testing capabilities include Amanita muscaria and Amanita pantherina species, enabling clients to obtain Certificates of Analysis (COAs) with documented results.

In 2023, ACS Laboratory expanded its testing scope from cannabis and hemp to mushrooms and Kratom. Having a DEA license enables ACS Laboratory to test psilocybin containing mushrooms as well as Amanita products for compliance. As a DEA-licensed laboratory, compliance in ruling out potentially illicit compounds such as Psilocybin and Psilocin is incredibly important.

ACS Laboratory tests Amanita mushrooms in various product types, including dried mushrooms, powders, chocolates, tinctures, gummies and capsules. The team also conducts ongoing research to better understand Amanita's active ingredients and potential medicinal applications. With a strong commitment to precision and reliability, ACS Laboratory is a trusted partner for transparent brands that seek to produce exceptional products.

"We understand the importance of delivering precise results to our clients in the Amanita mushroom industry," said Roger Brown, president at ACS Laboratory. "Our state-of-the-art facility and advanced methodologies enable us to deliver accurate and clinical-grade results, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and accountability."

To enhance transparency and accessibility, ACS Laboratory generates a Certificate of Analysis (COA) for each sample, available through a public portal. Additionally, the laboratory provides QR codes linked to the COA for product packaging and utilizes blockchain technology for secure tracking and tamper-proofing. These measures build consumer trust and prevent fraud.

For more information about ACS Laboratory's mushroom testing, visit https://www.acslab.com/services/mushroom-testing.

About ACS Laboratory:
ACS Laboratory is an award-winning testing facility serving the cannabis, hemp, mushroom and kratom industries with consistent, precise results. The team has earned 82 Emerald Test Badges for accurate results, more than any other lab in the USA. Exceeding regulatory requirements, ACS is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited, DEA licensed, CLIA licensed and hemp-testing compliant in all 50 states (including Puerto Rico), and 17 countries. The facility is also a Florida Department of Health "Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory." Beyond compliance, ACS is committed to innovation, continuously developing protocols to support clients as they expand into new product types and verticals. ACS Laboratory operates a 20,000 sq. ft. facility, making it the largest in the Eastern USA. Explore ACS' blog for the latest botanical science and laboratory testing information. Visit www.acslab.com for a complete list of testing services and capabilities.

