ACS Laboratory Joins "Automatic Slims Metaverse Marketplace" in Decentraland

ACS Laboratory is the First Cannabis Testing Facility in the Metaverse, Gamifying Education and Fostering Consumer Safety in an Entertainment-Driven 3D Marketplace.

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS Laboratory, the largest hemp and cannabis testing facility in the eastern U.S., is pleased to announce its entrance into Decentraland's Automatic Slims Metaverse Marketplace.

Powered by blockchain company, Blockticity, Automatic Slims is a virtual Metaverse Marketplace featuring four floors of dynamic experiences merging retail, education and entertainment. Visitors will find ACS Laboratory on the first floor, where they can leisurely explore the 3D lab or take ACS Laboratory's Cannabis Quest to learn about the industry and redeem real-world prizes.

ACS Laboratory in the Metaverse Automatic Slims Metaverse Marketplace

On the laboratory floor, Slims visitors will discover ACS Laboratory's instruments and learn how to read test results from Blockticiy-verified Certificates of Analysis (COAs). In the process, they'll realize how hemp and cannabis compounds synergize to create the unique strains and products they love. Those who embark on the Cannabis Quest will answer pop quizzes, earning virtual prizes when they complete the journey.

After interacting with ACS Laboratory, quest-goers will move to the second floor, where they'll visit cultivation, extraction, and edibles processing stations, earning more points as they complete the quizzes at each one. They may even stop at the retail store to purchase NFT collections from their favorite cannabis brands.

ACS Laboratory's Cannabis Quest is just one of several Slims Metaverse Marketplace experiences that allow visitors to learn about the industry, connect with brands, and ultimately buy safe products verified by ACS Laboratory and Blockticity's blockchain technology. Other experiences include product treasure hunts, influencer podcasts, live-streaming music events, health and wellness company interactions, and digital brand activations.

"The metaverse is a new and exciting medium for cannabis users to learn more about products, how they affect their body and how finished goods are made. We are proud to be part of the cannabis metaverse community and look forward to harnessing this medium for cannabis compliance," said ACS Laboratory President and CEO Roger Brown.

For an invitation to Automatic Slims Cannabis Metaverse Marketplace's opening event this Fall, brands, consumers, operators, and influencers can visit https://blockticity.io.

About ACS Laboratory

The Most Trusted Cannabis and Hemp Laboratory in the USA™, ACS Laboratory has earned 61 Emerald Test Badges for accuracy in testing in 2019, 2020, and 2021, more than any other laboratory in the USA. ACS Laboratory is ISO 17025 compliant, DEA licensed, and CLIA licensed with the largest state-of-the-art facility in the eastern USA. Compliant with the USDA's rules for hemp testing, ACS is also approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture as a "Designated Compliance Laboratory," and deemed a "Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory" by the Florida Department of Health. Due to its success, ACS Laboratory has undergone a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion and increased its reach to 48 states and 16 countries worldwide. Beyond compliance, ACS is committed to innovation, which is why it tests for more cannabinoids than any lab in the country and continuously develops new protocols to analyze lesser-known toxins. Its facility utilizes industry-leading ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry and gas chromatograph technology with proprietary protocols to ensure accurate detection and quantitation.

For an inside look behind the scenes, check out this video. Read our blog for up-to-date information on cannabis science and lab testing for both the hemp and cannabis industries. For more information, visit acslab.com, or call (561) 510-8396.

About Blockticity

Blockticity is the leader in guaranteed certificates of authenticity for the most valuable possessions, providing a different approach to credibility with error-proof certifications through blockchain verification technology. Blockticity provides the platform for the first-ever cannabis and hemp industry blockchain verified certificate of analysis (COA) NFT drop, signifying the beginning of this emerging industry's need for compliance. For more information, visit https://blockticity.io

