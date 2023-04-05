ACS Laboratory Launches the First Premium Hemp "Bored Gummy" Certificate of Analysis (COA) on the Blockchain

New collection of Bored Gummy, Launches April 7 in the Automatic Slims Metaverse Marketplace

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS Laboratory, the largest hemp and cannabis testing facility in the eastern U.S., released the first blockchain Certificate of Analysis (COA) for the first Bored Ape Yacht Club (BYAC) licensed hemp gummy line. The "Bored Gummy" line features a Bored Ape #799 licensed by its BAYC owner, Will Savas, for this new collection. ACS Laboratory published the verified potency results using Blockticity on Avalanche Blockchain, validating the COA's authenticity on a transparent consumer-facing platform.

ACS Laboratory Launches the First Premium Hemp "Bored Gummy" Certificate of Analysis (COA) in the Automatic Slims Metaverse Marketplace on the Blockchain Automatic Slims Metaverse Marketplace

Bored Ape is a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are part of the BAYC. The BAYC is a community of NFT collectors and enthusiasts who own one of the 10,000 unique Bored Ape NFTs. Ape #799 has some incredible provenance including it is one of only 77 with a crown (King Ape) and one of 178 with a stunt jacket (evel knievel-esque). Ape #799 is also still held by the original minter (a one-owner ape) since minted on May 1, 2021.

The Bored Gummy line is a new collection of hemp gummies that features the iconic Bored Ape image. Diamond CBD, a leading producer of high-quality hemp products, has partnered with Bored Ape #799 to create this exclusive line. The gummies contain premium hemp extract in a variety of flavors.

ACS Laboratory is committed to ensuring every product it tests meets the highest quality standards. Its Bored Gummies lab tests and COA verifies the line's label matches its true potency results. By minting the Bored Gummy COA on the blockchain, ACS Laboratory ensures consumers can trust the quality of the products they're consuming.

"We are thrilled to have tested the first Bored Ape NFT hemp gummy line for Diamond CBD," said Roger Brown, president of ACS Laboratory. "Our blockchain-minted COA empowers consumers to verify the potency they see on the label, mitigating fraud potential and raising the bar on industry standards."

The Bored Gummy line will be available for purchase on April 7 in the Automatic Slims Metaverse Marketplace. The collection will be sold in collaboration with GuppyNFT, a Web3 IP licensing agency with coupons available for ETH Wallets holders. The gummies will be available in limited quantities.

For more details, please visit the Bored Gummy on Twitter (https://twitter.com/theboredgummy) and in the Automatic Slims Metaverse Marketplace in Decentraland, a Web3 community.

About ACS Laboratory:

The Most Trusted Cannabis and Hemp Laboratory in the USA™, ACS Laboratory has earned 82 Emerald Test Badges for accuracy in testing in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, more than any other laboratory in the USA. ACS Laboratory is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited, DEA licensed, and CLIA licensed with the largest state-of-the-art facility in the eastern USA. Compliant with the USDA's rules for hemp testing, ACS is also approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture as a "Designated Compliance Laboratory" and deemed a "Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory" by the Florida Department of Health. ACS Laboratory operates a 20,000 sq. ft. laboratory and has increased its reach to 50 states, Puerto Rico and 16 countries worldwide. Beyond compliance, ACS is committed to innovation, which is why it tests for more cannabinoids than any lab in the country and continuously develops new protocols to analyze lesser-known toxins. Its facility utilizes industry-leading ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry and gas chromatograph technology with proprietary protocols to ensure accurate detection and quantitation. Please read our blog for up-to-date information on hemp and cannabis science and laboratory testing. For an inside look behind the scenes, visit www.acslab.com

About Blockticity

Blockticity is the leader in guaranteed certificates of authenticity for the most valuable possessions, providing a different approach to credibility with error-proof certifications through blockchain verification technology. Blockticity provides the platform for the first-ever cannabis and hemp industry blockchain-verified certificate of analysis (COA) NFT drop, signifying the beginning of this emerging industry's need for compliance. For more information, visit https://blockticity.io

About Automatic Slims Metaverse Marketplace

Automatic Slims Metaverse Marketplace, located in Decentrland, a Web3 Community, is an American Lifestyle Brand focused on creative designs and activations in the Meta and Physical Worlds. We are inspired by the authentic music, art, and custom culture that grew from garage bands, underground nightclubs, and house parties and have shaped young generations' outlook on who they want to be. Visit https://automaticslims.com/.

