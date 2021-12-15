ACS Laboratory Named a Colorado State Certified Hemp Testing Laboratory; Offers All Methods Including Colorado's New Hemp Pesticide Testing Regulations

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS Laboratory, the largest state-of-the-art testing facility for cannabis and hemp testing in the eastern half of the U.S., is proud to announce that it has been approved as a Colorado State Certified Hemp Testing Laboratory. Per the CDPHE website, ACS Laboratory is the ONLY facility to date certified for the entire scope of testing. This includes: THC and other cannabinoids; heavy metals; mycotoxins; microbiology; residual solvents; moisture content; and the full new pesticide panel of 102 pesticides.

Once its Industrial Hemp Pesticide Testing regulations take effect, Colorado will have the strictest regulations on pesticides of any state in the U.S.

Reflecting its commitment to quality testing to ensure consumer safety, ACS Laboratory tests hemp and cannabis plants, flowers, extracts and edibles for paraquat, diquat and glyphosate, along with 102 other pesticides that are all on CDPHE's list of required pesticide tests.

ACS Laboratory offers the most sensitive and comprehensive pesticide screening and confirmation available using the liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry LC/MS/MS method. This method is ideal for accurate analysis of pesticides commonly used during cannabis cultivation.

"Pesticides used in cannabis cultivation can cause serious health issues, and we want to ensure that plants or products are compliant and safe for all who use them," said Roger Brown, President and Founder of ACS Laboratory. "We are very pleased to be named a Colorado State Certified Hemp Testing Lab and are fully prepared for the CDPHE's Industrial Hemp Pesticide Testing regulations."

About ACS Laboratory

The Most Trusted Cannabis and Hemp Laboratory in the USA™, ACS Laboratory has earned 61 Emerald Test Badges for accuracy in testing in 2019, 2020 and 2021; more than any other laboratory in the USA. ACS Laboratory is ISO 17025 accredited, DEA licensed and CLIA licensed with the largest state-of-the-art facility in the eastern USA. Compliant with the USDA's rules for hemp testing, ACS is also approved by the Florida Department of Agriculture as a "Designated Compliance Laboratory," and deemed a "Certified Marijuana Testing Laboratory" by the Florida Department of Health. Due to its success, ACS Laboratory has undergone a 20,000 sq. ft. expansion and increased its reach to 48 states and 16 countries worldwide. Beyond compliance, ACS is committed to innovation, which is why it tests for more cannabinoids than any lab in the country and continuously develops new protocols to analyze lesser-known toxins. Its facility utilizes industry-leading ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry and gas chromatograph technology with proprietary protocols to ensure accurate detection and quantitation.

