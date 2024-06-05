ACSD Granted Significant Telemedicine Patent

IRVINE, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS Diagnostics, Inc. of Irvine CA, with executive offices in Chattanooga TN, has been granted U.S Patent No. 11,980,452. The patent relates to ACSD's Cardiac Monitoring CORE technology, specifically ambulatory ECG. The patented CORE device provides for multiple telemedicine related tests , including ECG/EKG, Holter, Event, and Mobile Cardiac Telemetry. The Core monitor integrates a cell phone module to alleviate the necessity for a companion phone for patient transmissions.

This is the fifth CORE technology patent, and relates to a single cardiac monitoring device offering to perform more than one of the above mentioned test modalities. The Core monitor is the only telemedicine device that is patented to offer the worldwide cardiology community all these tests within a one device. With this patent, the days of a provider needing to purchase a different monitor for each test are over.

This technology, and all related test modalities, are being successfully used by thousands of US customers, transmitting ECG patient data 24/7 to our California based IDTF laboratory. The ACSD IDTF laboratory is completely staffed with cardiac technicians to monitor patients and alert physicians to significant cardiac events.

A number of companies provide products for this market, including GE Healthcare, Medtronic, BioTelemetry / Philips, Boston Scientific, Samsung, Hill-Rom, IRhythm Technologies, Johnson & Johnson, OSI/Spacelabs, and a host of smaller players.

ACSD respects intellectual property rights and has a growing portfolio of patents, which are listed at www.ACSD4u.com/patents. ACSD firmly believes in innovation through research and development, and it will vigorously enforce its intellectual property rights.

