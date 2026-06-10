Acsense Achieves FedRAMP Certification, Extending IAM Resilience to Federal Agencies

Through Knox Systems, federal agencies can now access purpose-built protection, recovery, and continuous compliance validation for Okta and Microsoft Entra ID

TEL AVIV, Israel and ENGLEWOOD, N.J., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acsense, the leader in IAM Resilience, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Certification in partnership with Knox Systems ("Knox"), the largest federal AI-managed cloud provider. This certification signals to federal agencies and system integrators that Acsense's enterprise-grade capabilities for protecting, recovering, and continuously validating identity infrastructure meet the most stringent federal security requirements and are ready for government deployment.

Federal agencies depend on identity systems including Okta and Microsoft Entra ID to authenticate every employee, contractor, non-human identity, and mission-critical system. Yet identity providers guarantee their own service availability, while it's the agency's responsibility to recover its tenant configuration, prove configuration integrity to auditors, or continuously validate alignment to the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) and National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publications (NIST SP) 800-53. A human or rogue AI misconfiguration, ransomware-induced corruption, or insider-tampered policy can take down authentication across an entire agency with no purpose-built recovery path, leaving security teams to piece together recovery from manual exports and scripts under incident conditions.

Acsense closes this gap with four integrated capabilities delivered from a single platform, now available to federal agencies through Knox's secure FedRAMP cloud environment:

Backup & Recovery — Continuous, immutable, and Air-gapped backup and granular restore of all Okta and Microsoft Entra ID configurations, including policies, group memberships, role assignments, app registrations, and Conditional Access policies, with point-in-time recovery and a complete change log.

— Continuous, immutable, and Air-gapped backup and granular restore of all Okta and Microsoft Entra ID configurations, including policies, group memberships, role assignments, app registrations, and Conditional Access policies, with point-in-time recovery and a complete change log. Configuration Management — Full audit trail of every configuration change across Okta and Microsoft Entra ID, cross-tenant change promotion for controlled release management, and dependency-aware rollback to protect against cascading configuration failures.

— Full audit trail of every configuration change across Okta and Microsoft Entra ID, cross-tenant change promotion for controlled release management, and dependency-aware rollback to protect against cascading configuration failures. Disaster Recovery — Hot standby tenants, automated failover, and continuous replication with approximately 10-minute Recovery Point Objective (RPO), enabling agencies to maintain authentication operations under the highest-severity incidents.

— Hot standby tenants, automated failover, and continuous replication with approximately 10-minute Recovery Point Objective (RPO), enabling agencies to maintain authentication operations under the highest-severity incidents. Compliance & Assurance — Continuous validation against NIST SP 800-53, FISMA, and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001, with drift detection in 10 minutes or less and audit-ready compliance reports replacing manual evidence assembly.

"Federal cloud identity infrastructure has become the single most critical access layer in government operations, and yet agencies have had no purpose-built way to recover it, validate it continuously, or prove it to auditors on demand," said Muli Motola, Co-founder and CEO of Acsense. "With FedRAMP Certification, Acsense is built to meet the rigorous standards government environments require. With Knox Systems, we're giving agencies the IAM resilience infrastructure to recover from incidents in minutes, maintain continuous compliance, and keep every authenticated system operational under any condition."

Knox helps SaaS and AI companies achieve FedRAMP, the strict security compliance needed to sell to the U.S. government, using an AI-driven cloud platform that drastically cuts the time and cost of authorization from years to as little as 90 days for 90% less cost. The company offers "FedRAMP as a Service" with continuous monitoring, automated security controls, and compliance gap resolution, operating the largest managed federal cloud with high-level security listings. Acsense joins Knox's growing portfolio of certified enterprise software providers serving defense and civilian agencies.

"Identity is a foundational perimeter of cybersecurity and with AI agents now operating as users, IAM resilience is that much more critical for federal agencies as they manage classified networks, critical infrastructure, and personal data," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "With Knox's accelerated FedRAMP Certification path, Acsense can now open the door for more government environments to benefit from its continuous identity protection, disaster recovery, and audit-ready proof of control."

Agencies can request a demonstration or learn more at acsense.com, and to learn more about FedRAMP Certification via Knox, visit: knoxsystems.com.

ABOUT ACSENSE

Acsense is the IAM Resilience Platform. The company helps enterprises protect, recover, manage, and continuously validate identity infrastructure across Okta and Microsoft Entra ID. Acsense detects IAM configuration drift in as little as 10 minutes, maps every IAM change to regulatory frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, DORA, NIS2, APRA, FISMA, and NIST SP 800-53, and covers Okta and Entra ID under one compliance baseline. Learn more at acsense.com.

ABOUT KNOX SYSTEMS

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days - turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at www.knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc