Knox Systems Opens Arlington, Virginia Headquarters to Accelerate Federal Mission Support

New office will house the company's Security and Risk Operations Centers as Knox scales toward 30% headcount growth, bringing FedRAMP operations closer to the agencies it serves

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Systems (Knox), the largest, longest-running federal managed cloud, today opened its new Washington-area headquarters in Crystal City. Fresh off a $25M Series A funding round and projecting 30% headcount growth before year end, the company is bringing its Security Operations Center (SOC) and Risk Operations Center (ROC) closer to the federal agencies driving demand for faster, more affordable Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorization.

Strategically located, the office marks a significant investment in Knox's continued growth, reinforcing its long-term commitment to serving the federal market. It places Knox within minutes of federal agencies, customers, partners, and major transportation hubs, enabling closer collaboration while supporting continued growth in the Washington, D.C. region. The Arlington office will serve as Knox's primary operational hub for its DevOps and InfoTech teams, supporting continuous monitoring, cybersecurity operations, customer success, and compliance services delivered to Knox customers.

"Security operations never stop, and neither can the teams supporting them," said Hemant Baidwan, Executive Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of Knox Systems and former CISO of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. "Bringing our Security and Risk Operations Centers together under one roof in Arlington strengthens how we collaborate, respond, and deliver the support our customers and agencies depend on. Having spent my career within the government, I know how much co-located, mission-focused teams matter, and that's exactly what we're building here."

The expansion comes as Knox continues to scale its federal presence. Company headcount has grown to nearly 70 full-time employees, with over 20% currently based in the Washington, D.C. area, and a substantial portion of future employees expected to operate from the Arlington location.

"Opening our largest office in Arlington is a direct investment in the customers and mission we serve," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "The U.S. government spends more than $100 billion a year on software, but only a few hundred SaaS applications are available for federal use, and we exist to close that gap. Being minutes from the agencies and partners we work with every day lets us collaborate more closely, driving greater strategic value for both our customers and the government end user."

Knox accelerates FedRAMP Authorization, the U.S. Government's unified, rigorous security standard for cloud services, for its customers at an unprecedented rate, and is the go-to platform trusted to run production environments for the most recognizable commercial brands on the planet. The office opening builds on continued momentum for Knox across its customer base, including recent authorizations and case studies with companies such as Acsense, which relies on Knox to deliver integrated Identity and Access Management (IAM) resilience capabilities to federal environments, and Sierra, who equips U.S. government agencies to transform customer experience.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days – turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID, and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc