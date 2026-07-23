Knox Systems Partners with Microsoft to Accelerate Secure Government Access to Commercial Innovation on Microsoft Azure

Strategic collaboration helps software companies bring cutting-edge commercial technology to the U.S. Government faster through Microsoft Azure Government Cloud

NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Knox Systems (Knox), the largest, longest-running federal managed cloud, today announced a collaboration with Microsoft to help commercial software companies deploy secure, mission-ready solutions on Microsoft Azure Government Cloud for U.S. Government customers.

As demand for modern AI, cybersecurity, data, and enterprise software continues to grow across the public sector, the partnership is designed to reduce the barriers that have historically prevented government agencies from accessing the same technologies already transforming the commercial market.

Knox enables software providers to achieve production-ready federal cloud environments in as little as 90 days through its pre-authorized Federal Managed Cloud. By inheriting a substantial portion of required security controls, companies can reduce the time, effort, cost, and compliance burden associated with deploying compliant government cloud solutions. Combined with Microsoft Azure's trusted government cloud platform, the collaboration provides an accelerated path for innovative software companies seeking to serve federal civilian and defense customers.

"America's greatest technology companies shouldn't spend years navigating compliance before they can help solve government missions," said Irina Denisenko, CEO of Knox Systems. "Microsoft has built one of the world's most trusted cloud platforms for government. Knox removes the operational barriers that can keep innovative software companies from deploying secure, compliant solutions on Azure Government. Together, we're making it dramatically faster for agencies to access the technologies they need, securely, compliantly, and at mission speed."

The collaboration strengthens Microsoft's ecosystem for independent software vendors (ISVs) pursuing government opportunities while expanding the pathway for AI-native, cybersecurity, enterprise software, and critical infrastructure companies to bring production workloads to Azure.

"Microsoft is committed to helping software companies innovate for government while meeting the highest standards for security and compliance," said Jamie Harper, VP, Defense Industrial Base, Microsoft. "Our collaboration with Knox provides organizations with an accelerated path to deploy innovative solutions on Microsoft Azure Government Cloud, helping government agencies gain faster access to the technologies that support critical missions."

Knox currently operates one of the industry's largest FedRAMP-authorized managed cloud environments, supporting more than 70 software companies and maintaining 16 US Federal and Department of War Authorizations to Operate (ATOs). Customers including Adobe, Armis, Celonis, BigID, and other leading software providers rely on Knox to bring commercial innovation to government faster while maintaining rigorous security standards.

As AI adoption accelerates across government, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to ensuring agencies can securely leverage the same cutting-edge technologies already powering the commercial economy.

About Knox Systems

Knox Systems operates the largest managed federal cloud, trusted by top agencies and partners across defense and civilian sectors. Built for speed, resilience, and compliance, Knox delivers FedRAMP authorization in 90 days – turning the biggest bottleneck in government IT into the fastest path to modernization. Knox proudly serves Adobe, Celonis, OutSystems, Armis, BigID, and more AI and SaaS providers, accelerating secure innovation across the federal landscape. Learn more at knoxsystems.com.

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SOURCE Knox Systems, Inc