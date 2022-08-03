Acsm Agam SpA chooses the Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability expert solution to address evolving regulatory requirements

Pre-built & configurable expert solution enables utility sector leaders to quickly streamline their ESG reporting processes, simplify compliance and drive sustainable strategies

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that Acsm Agam SpA selected CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability Performance Management expert solution to capitalize on advanced, intelligent ESG reporting capabilities.





As one of the main multi-utilities in northern Italy, Acsm Agam, manages four business lines: distribution network, electricity & gas, environment, energy & smart technologies. The efficient use of resources is a distinctive feature of Acsm Agam's environmental policies: sustainability and innovation drive their business to maximize value for society, customers, shareholders, and stakeholders.

Acsm Agam extended its current use of the CCH® Tagetik platform by adding the ESG & Sustainability expert solution to fulfill the EU Taxonomy requirement and optimize their ESG performance. With its strong data processing capabilities, the CCH® Tagetik expert solution will enable Acsm Agam to speed up data collection and KPI calculation, optimize the ESG process, and provide increased efficiency and productivity. The pre-built ESG content, data models, and built-in calculation rules will enable the company to elevate its ESG reporting and disclosures.

"Logging ESG data manually in spreadsheets was painful and time-consuming, making it impossible to get a global, integrated picture of ESG gains and impacts. The CCH® Tagetik ESG & Sustainability expert solution is exactly what we need to help us set a long-term ESG strategy," said Marco Basile, Strategic Project Manager, Acsm Agam. "The solution's ease of use and its guided workflow will help streamline our ESG process and help us meet ESG requirements. We are excited to grow our usage of the CCH® Tagetik platform and are now more confident than ever in our ESG journey."

"We are delighted to be working with Acsm Agam, a company that has grown incrementally, securing a leading role in the utility industry. Beyond compliance, Acsm Agam will benefit from the unification of ESG data with financial results and leverage insightful reporting for driving sustainable growth, identifying cost savings, and combatting risk," said Sabrina Rosati, Vice President and GM for CCH® Tagetik Italy at Wolters Kluwer.

In addition to the ESG & Sustainability expert solution, Acsm Agam leverages the CCH® Tagetik platform to manage financial processes that include Budgeting & Planning, Consolidation, Financial and ESG Reporting & Disclosure. They also adopted CCH® Tagetik SmartInsight for added flexibility to create dynamic reports, perform real-time analysis and quickly react to changing business demands.

