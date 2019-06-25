ACT Acquires Mawi Learning

IOWA CITY, Iowa, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT, the nonprofit learning, measurement and navigation organization behind the ACT® test, announced today it has acquired Mawi Learning, a recognized leader in educator professional development and student curriculum focused on building social and emotional skills.

Mawi Learning is devoted to unlocking student potential through evidence-based social and emotional teaching and learning approaches. Their tools and services have been used by students in all 50 states and more than 1 million students worldwide to build growth mindset, resilience and foundational SEL skills such as goal-setting and time management since the company's founding in 2003.

"Mawi Learning's mission and focus on improving social and emotional learning, along with its research-based approach, make it a natural fit for ACT," said ACT CEO Marten Roorda. "Mawi Learning's offerings also are closely aligned with ACT's guiding principles: to be inclusive, transformational and holistic. We are delighted to be adding its programs to the ACT portfolio."

Mawi Learning's online and blended SEL courses empower students and educators to put SEL principles into action by leveraging grade-appropriate mental models, tools and frameworks that build a foundation for success, both in and out of the classroom. With CASEL-aligned products that are designed to scale and customized to meet the unique needs of all learners and educators, Mawi Learning is ideally positioned to help all schools achieve their SEL goals.

"I am delighted to have Mawi Learning's products, services and people join such a well-respected, mission-focused organization as ACT," said Mawi Asgedom, founder and CEO of Mawi Learning. "As a former refugee and first-generation college student, I understand firsthand the importance of ACT's commitment to education and workplace success for people of all backgrounds."

Social and emotional learning skills are a key element of the ACT® Holistic Framework, which is designed to guide readiness for success in education and career across skills and competencies in multiple domains.

"Coupled with ACT Tessera®, our state-of-the-art SEL assessment program, Mawi Learning's professional development and student curriculum will allow ACT to provide a comprehensive solution for schools and districts," said Suzana Delanghe, ACT chief commercial officer. "The recent report, A Nation at Hope, confirmed the importance of focusing on students' comprehensive development to their success, and that is our goal."

The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The acquisition of Mawi Learning is part of ACT efforts to transform the organization into a learning, measurement and navigation company, so that it may help improve individuals' learning, measure their progress and improve their ability to navigate through life's transitions. Over the past few years, ACT has also:

Merged with ProExam, providing the foundation to introduce a suite of social and emotional learning assessments and solutions

Acquired Knovation and OpenEd to provide the online content resources for personalized learning resources, including the ACT Academy

Invested in Smart Sparrow to enter into adaptive learning and collaborated with The NROC Project to create ACT CollegeReady.

Acquired The National Research Center for College and University Admissions™ (NRCCUA®) and the American College Application Campaign® (ACAC) to help students with comprehensive navigation tools and resources.

