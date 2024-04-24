ACT Aerospace recognized with several supplier awards from Gulfstream

These awards recognize ACT Aerospace's commitment to aircraft safety through an unwavering pledge to quality assurance and manufacturing excellence. ACT Aerospace is valued as a reliable, low risk supplier of critical lightweight composite structures to several Gulfstream aircraft including the G400, G500, and G600 series jets.

The Gulfstream Aerospace Operators and Suppliers Conference honors expand upon past supplier awards from Gulfstream to ACT Aerospace as the Utah-based operations were previously credited with awards for the 2022 Supplier of the Year, 2022 Supplier and Small Business of the Year, and 2021 Supplier of the Year.

"It's a great honor to receive yet another award from such an important customer like Gulfstream, whom we've worked with for over a decade" said Jason Christensen, President, ACT Aerospace. "I'm proud of the dedication and hard work that our staff puts forth for all of our aerospace and government customers, showing a genuine commitment to part quality and on-time delivery." "We appreciate the opportunity to supply components that contribute to the excellence of Gulfstream aircraft."

ACT Aerospace holds key manufacturing and quality related certifications including NADCAP, AS9100, and ISO 9000, among others. Compliance to these industry standards is crucial to manufactured component reliability and an important aspect of the flight safety for all Gulfstream aircraft passengers.

With a focus on advanced composite structures and a constant desire for continuous improvement, ACT has developed a reputation as a trusted partner in the aerospace industry since its founding in 1985. ACT Aerospace has a history of customer recognition with past endorsements of supplier excellence bestowed by Bell Helicopter and Sikorsky.

About ACT Aerospace

Based in Gunnison, Utah, ACT Aerospace is an aerospace and defense manufacturing leader in the high-rate production of carbon fiber reinforced composites. With a primary focus on advanced composite structures and innovation, ACT Aerospace is well-known as an aerospace component and assembly supplier to many large aircraft, rotorcraft, spacecraft, and drone manufacturers and OEMs. With over 150,000 square feet of manufacturing operations, ACT Aerospace is fully integrated and capable of handling any project from design to final product.

Contact: Karl Hawes, +18019465227, [email protected]

SOURCE ACT Aerospace