ACT and Texas Instruments Collaborate to Enhance Student Success in Mathematics

IOWA CITY, Iowa and DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT, a leader in college and career readiness assessment, and Texas Instruments Education Technology (TI), a division of the global semiconductor company, today announced a comprehensive partnership aimed at empowering students to achieve their best performance on the ACT mathematics test.

This initiative brings together two education leaders to provide innovative resources and tools that maximize student potential. The partnership will start by providing:

TI ACT logo

A new dedicated online resource center featuring co-branded instructional videos demonstrating optimal use of TI calculators during the ACT mathematics test.

Additional study materials featuring TI calculators to help students build upon and apply their mathematical knowledge while maximizing their time on the ACT test.

Professional development programs for teachers focused on effective calculator-based testing strategies.

"This partnership represents our commitment to providing students with the tools and resources they need to demonstrate their mathematical knowledge effectively," said Andrew Taylor, Senior Vice President of Educational Solutions and International, ACT, "By working with Texas Instruments, we're ensuring students have access to familiar, powerful technology tools during this important assessment."

"Texas Instruments is proud to partner with ACT to support student success," said Laura Chambers, President at Texas Instruments Education Technology. "Our calculator technology, combined with targeted instructional resources, will help students showcase their true mathematical abilities during the ACT test."

The new resources are available now to students and educators on the ACT website www.act.org under ACT Math Calculator Tips.

About ACT

ACT is transforming college and career readiness pathways so that everyone can discover and fulfill their potential. Grounded in more than 65 years of research, ACT's learning resources, assessments, research, and work-ready credentials are trusted by students, job seekers, educators, schools, government agencies, and employers in the U.S. and around the world to help people achieve their education and career goals at every stage of life. Visit us at https://www.act.org/.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Education Technology (TI) — the gold standard for excellence in math — provides exam-approved graphing calculators and interactive STEM technology. TI calculators and accessories drive student understanding and engagement without adding to online distractions. We are committed to empowering teachers, inspiring students and supporting real learning in classrooms everywhere. For more information, visit education.ti.com.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, enterprise systems and communications equipment. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI.com.

SOURCE Texas Instruments Education Technology & ACT