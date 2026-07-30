ACT Capital Advisors Secures Development Capital from Pathward and BridgePeak for Teichos Energy's Late-Stage Solar Energy Projects

SEATTLE, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors today announced that it has secured $30 million in development line financing from Pathward®, N.A. on behalf of Teichos Energy, LLC, a utility-scale renewable energy developer. BridgePeak Energy Capital, LLC served as lender service provider to Pathward. Teichos plans to access this capital to support continued development of its late-stage solar-energy projects.

The transaction was led by ACT Managing Directors Brad Bodenman and Matt Latimer.

"ACT Capital was pleased to work with Pathward, BridgePeak, and Teichos Energy to facilitate this transaction and help deliver a tailored capital solution to a growing solar-energy developer," said Brad Bodenman, Managing Director of ACT Capital.

Stephen Voorhees, Chief Executive Officer of Teichos Energy, stated: "This development line will give our company access to new capital and help us advance a variety of solar-energy projects in Northeastern United States. We greatly appreciate the support of ACT Capital, Pathward, and BridgePeak and their close cooperation in working with our talented team."

About Teichos Energy

Teichos Energy, LLC is a Seattle-based utility-scale renewable energy developer focused on solar projects and a diversified national portfolio of clean energy assets. Founded in 2012, the company is led by CEO Steve Voorhees and supported by a team with extensive experience in renewable energy project development, construction, and operations. Many members of the team have worked together for more than 25 years starting with the successful launch of Ridgeline Energy, a developer of wind projects in Northwestern U.S.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is focused on financial access and strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Partner Solutions and Commercial Finance business lines. These strategic business lines provide support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

About BridgePeak Energy Capital

BridgePeak Energy Capital, LLC is the country's leading energy‑focused commercial loan service provider, specializing in arranging, servicing, and managing commercial loans on behalf of banks and institutional lenders. With a deep focus on energy and infrastructure finance, BridgePeak provides compliant, scalable, and data‑driven loan management solutions that empower lenders to deploy capital efficiently and confidently.

As of June 30, 2026, BridgePeak services a $4.79 billion commercial loan portfolio. BridgePeak, founded in 2020, has closed more than $6.06 billion in loans to U.S.-based energy projects across 27 states.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier advisory firm representing lower to middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 40-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $2.5 billion in wealth for its clients. For more information, visit actcapitaladvisors.com.

SOURCE ACT Capital Advisors