ACT Capital Advisors' Seafood Industry Report Highlights Value-Led Growth Amid Challenges

News provided by

ACT Capital Advisors

Feb 26, 2026, 12:45 ET

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading lower-middle market investment bank specializing in seafood and agribusiness, released its annual Seafood Industry Report analyzing North American seafood market trends and M&A activity during 2025.

Market Growth Driven by Pricing, Not Volume

U.S. seafood market revenue growth was driven more by consumer prices rather than volume expansion in 2025. New product formats, including ready-to-eat and shelf-stable product, are increased margins and overall pricing while volumes remained flat year over year. Consumer habits continue to shift, especially among younger buyers, toward high-quality, lean protein sources that are sustainably managed and provided in convenient formats for at-home and on-the-go consumption. 

Geopolitical Pressures Reshape Supply

U.S. tariff policy sharply cut import volumes form key foreign producers driving price hikes and supply redirects. Overall, wild-caught seafood supply from sustainably-managed fisheries remained steady while aquaculture producers made meaningful strides in sustainability practices and operational resilience.

M&A Signals Consolidation

2025 saw high deal activity continue from 2024, with significant vertical integration of producers and distributors. Consolidation was fueled by high margins, institutional capital, and the desire to scale fragmented sectors.

Fragmentation, tariffs, and scale needs fuel vertical integration by 2026.

"2025 was a great year for Seafood M&A. We saw more consolidation in the processing and distribution sector and greater interest by non-U.S. investors in the U.S. market, possibly driven by trade policy and other economic impacts," said Matt Latimer, Co-Chair of the firm's Seafood Advisory practice. "We believe 2026 is well-positioned for additional strategic consolidations as global seafood enterprises push for scale to overcome structural inefficiencies and strengthen resource access."

ACT Capital Advisors' Seafood Advisory Practice offers M&A, private capital (equity and debt), and restructuring services to middle-market seafood companies throughout North America and globally.

Contact: [email protected] for more information.

View the full report: 2025 Seafood Industry Report

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing lower to middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 40-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $2.5 billion in wealth for its clients. Recognized as a top 10 investment bank. For more information, visit actcapitaladvisors.com.

SOURCE ACT Capital Advisors

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ACT Capital Advisors Represents J.E. McAmis in its Sale to Orion Group Holdings Inc

ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, J.E. McAmis Inc., was acquired along with JEM Marine Leasing LLC ("JEM") by strategic...

ACT Capital Advisors Represents Key Trucking in its Sale to Estes Logistics

ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, Key Trucking Inc ("Key Trucking"), was acquired by strategic buyer Estes Logistics, a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Food & Beverages

Food & Beverages

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics