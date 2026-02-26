ACT Capital Advisors' Seafood Industry Report Highlights Value-Led Growth Amid Challenges

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors, a leading lower-middle market investment bank specializing in seafood and agribusiness, released its annual Seafood Industry Report analyzing North American seafood market trends and M&A activity during 2025.

Market Growth Driven by Pricing, Not Volume

U.S. seafood market revenue growth was driven more by consumer prices rather than volume expansion in 2025. New product formats, including ready-to-eat and shelf-stable product, are increased margins and overall pricing while volumes remained flat year over year. Consumer habits continue to shift, especially among younger buyers, toward high-quality, lean protein sources that are sustainably managed and provided in convenient formats for at-home and on-the-go consumption.

Geopolitical Pressures Reshape Supply

U.S. tariff policy sharply cut import volumes form key foreign producers driving price hikes and supply redirects. Overall, wild-caught seafood supply from sustainably-managed fisheries remained steady while aquaculture producers made meaningful strides in sustainability practices and operational resilience.

M&A Signals Consolidation

2025 saw high deal activity continue from 2024, with significant vertical integration of producers and distributors. Consolidation was fueled by high margins, institutional capital, and the desire to scale fragmented sectors.

Fragmentation, tariffs, and scale needs fuel vertical integration by 2026.

"2025 was a great year for Seafood M&A. We saw more consolidation in the processing and distribution sector and greater interest by non-U.S. investors in the U.S. market, possibly driven by trade policy and other economic impacts," said Matt Latimer, Co-Chair of the firm's Seafood Advisory practice. "We believe 2026 is well-positioned for additional strategic consolidations as global seafood enterprises push for scale to overcome structural inefficiencies and strengthen resource access."

ACT Capital Advisors' Seafood Advisory Practice offers M&A, private capital (equity and debt), and restructuring services to middle-market seafood companies throughout North America and globally.

View the full report: 2025 Seafood Industry Report

