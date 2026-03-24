ACT Capital Advisors Represents Green Clean Commercial in its Sale to SoftBank Robotics America

SEATTLE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that its client, Green Clean Commercial, was acquired by strategic buyer SoftBank Robotics America.

Green Clean has built a strong reputation for service excellence, customer loyalty, and operational quality within the janitorial and facility services industry. The partnership with SoftBank Robotics America creates an opportunity to combine best-in-class service delivery with cutting-edge automation technology.

Elliot Stipes, CEO at Green Clean Commercial, stated: "This transaction represents an exciting new chapter for Green Clean Commercial. We are proud of the platform and team we have built, and we believe this partnership positions the company for continued growth and innovation. We look forward to the opportunities ahead and are confident in the long-term success this combination will create."

The transaction was led by the ACT Capital Advisors deal team, including Jeff Jones (Managing Director) and Ivan Trindev (Vice President).

"We're thrilled for Green Clean Commercial and the bright future ahead with SoftBank Robotics America," said Jeff Jones, Managing Director at ACT Capital Advisors. "This acquisition represents a strong strategic fit, bringing together a proven service platform with innovative automation capabilities to drive scalable growth across the facilities services industry."

About Green Clean Commercial

Founded in 2008, Green Clean Commercial combines people-focused values with innovative technology to deliver efficient, high-quality cleaning solutions. Guided by these principles, Green Clean Commercial has expanded into a national provider serving both public- and private-sector clients, including Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies. For more information, visit greencleancommercial.com.

About SoftBank Robotics America

SoftBank Robotics America is the North American division of SoftBank Robotics and a leader in developing and integrating robotic solutions. The company partners with organizations across sectors to deliver automation strategies that enhance efficiency and operational performance. By combining technology with practical business insights, SoftBank Robotics America helps clients achieve meaningful value from their investments in robotics. Learn more at us.softbankrobotics.com.

About ACT Capital Advisors

ACT Capital Advisors is a premier mergers & acquisitions firm representing lower to middle-market companies across all industries. ACT has a 40-year history of deal-making, closing 250+ transactions, and unlocking over $2.5 billion in wealth for its clients. Recognized as a top 10 investment bank. For more information, visit actcapitaladvisors.com.

SOURCE ACT Capital Advisors