ACT Demonstrates Breakthrough in High-Power Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling Technology

Technology sets new benchmarks for cooling next-generation AI and high-performance computing systems.

LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT), a leader in innovative thermal management solutions, has successfully demonstrated a major advancement in two-phase direct-to-chip liquid cooling. The company's latest cold plate technology is designed to meet the extreme thermal demands of next-generation high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

In recent testing, ACT's two-phase cold plate achieved over 7.5 kW of total power dissipation on a single cold plate, effectively simulating the thermal requirements of emerging "superchip" architectures.

Key performance highlights include:

Exceptional Heat Flux Capability: Demonstrated cooling capacity of over 300 W/cm² across multiple heat input zones simultaneously

Demonstrated cooling capacity of across multiple heat input zones simultaneously Ultra-Low Thermal Resistance: Achieved 0.060 °C-cm²/W thermal resistance while operating at an efficient flow rate of less than 0.8 LPM/kW .

Achieved thermal resistance while operating at an efficient flow rate of less than . Reliable Temperature Control: Maintained cold plate surface temperatures below 70 °C with an inlet coolant temperature of 50 °C, ensuring safe, reliable operation under extreme thermal loads.

"These results represent a major milestone in the advancement of two-phase direct-to-chip cooling solutions for next-generation data centers and AI-driven computing systems," said Devin Pellicone, Head of Data Center Solutions at ACT. "Our latest cold plate technology is enabling the industry to support the rack power densities of the future with unprecedented efficiency and reliability."

ACT's breakthrough underscores the company's commitment to advancing thermal management technologies that address the critical challenges of energy efficiency, scalability, and performance to support the future of high-performance computing.

For more information about ACT's direct-to-chip cooling solutions, visit:

