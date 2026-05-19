ACT Expands U.S. Manufacturing to Scale Cold Plate Production for AI Data Center Cooling

50,000-Square-Foot Lancaster, PA., Facility Enables High-Volume Production of Single- and Two-Phase Cold Plates for AI and High-Density Computing

LANCASTER, Pa., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACT, Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. a global leader in thermal management solutions, today announced a major expansion of its U.S. manufacturing operations to support high-volume production of cold plates for liquid-cooled data center applications. The planned 50,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, will strengthen ACT's domestic manufacturing capabilities and support the accelerating adoption of liquid cooling across AI, high-performance computing (HPC), and next-generation data center architecture.

The new manufacturing space will be dedicated to U.S.-based production of high-performance single-phase and two-phase cold plates designed for a wide range of AI processors and accelerated computing platforms. Initial production capacity is expected to exceed approximately 500,000 cold plates annually, with output coming online through phased production ramps.

"Thermal requirements in data centers are changing rapidly, and customers are designing systems with liquid cooling as a baseline assumption," said Bryan Muzyka, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ACT. "This expansion allows us to align our manufacturing capacity with our best-in-class technical performance, to meet the demands of the industry for high quality, domestic manufactured solutions."

Built for the Technical Demands of Liquid-Cooled Data Centers

As rack-level power densities climb and air-cooling approaches practical limits, cold plate-based liquid cooling has become an enabling technology for AI and high-density compute deployments. ACT's high performance cold plates use advanced internal flow structures, optimized heat transfer surfaces, and material selections to achieve superior thermal performance and long-term reliability across high-density rack environments.

"Customers are pushing thermal limits at the chip, server, and rack levels," said Devin Pellicone, Head of Data Center Solutions at ACT. "They need cold plate solutions that are not only highly thermally efficient, but also reliable, repeatable, and scalable for high-volume deployment. This facility is about delivering that performance and consistency at production scale, right here in the U.S."

ACT has launched a dedicated expansion page with additional information on the new facility, production capabilities, and cold plate solutions for liquid-cooled data centers. Click here.

About Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.

Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) is a premier thermal management solutions company providing design and manufacturing services across all stages of the product lifecycle. ACT serves global customers across diverse markets, including space, defense, data center, energy, HVAC, and medical. The company specializes in innovative, performance-optimized thermal management technologies and solutions tailored to each customer's unique requirements. ACT and Blackstone Energy Transition Partners reached a definitive agreement in February 2026 for Blackstone to acquire a majority stake in the company. The partnership enables strategic investments to scale operations in key growth markets at an accelerated pace.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Megan Ulrich

Marketing Manager

Advanced Cooling Technologies

[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc.