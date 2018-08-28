ACT for America Responds to the Southern Poverty Law Center's August 28, 2018 Article

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier today, the Southern Poverty Law Center published an article insinuating ACT for America condones the participation of "white nationalists, neo-nazis and anti-government militias" in our ACT for America sanctioned rallies.

This insinuation could not be further from the truth - as stated on our website, ACT for America has never, and will never, tolerate any bias, discrimination, or violence against anyone, based on their religion, gender, race, or political persuasion.

Anyone who traffics in prejudice, or advocates violence in any way towards any individual or any group, does not speak on behalf of, or represent, ACT for America. Furthermore, as an organization that hosts events all over the country with over one million members nationwide, it is impossible to vet every participant, especially when it comes to public events held in public areas.

If the SPLC were to apply the same logic in their recent article to their own organization, they would have to accept blame for anyone who uses their resources for nefarious reasons, like the domestic terrorist who shot up the Family Research Council Headquarters because of their HateMap.

The Southern Poverty Law Center's continued fallacious and deceitful attacks will not prevent ACT for America from hosting rallies in support of our law enforcement officers across the country. We will continue to work together with patriotic Americans of all beliefs and backgrounds, who stand united in this fight for the survival of our nation, the protection of the United States of America, and the Western values upon which our nation was built. It is our privilege to serve with our friends, volunteers, and fellow patriots for the cause of freedom.

