Act Global Extend Homeless World Cup Partnership for a Further Three Years

AUSTIN, Texas, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Act Global will continue their successful partnership with the Homeless World Cup for a further three years, first partnering with the Foundation in 2015. Today's announcement will see Act Global, a leading global turf specialist supply the turf for the return of the tournament in Sacramento this year and at the 2024 and 2025 Homeless World Cups.

Act Global will continue as a Sponsor of the Homeless World Cup and it marks another positive milestone as the tournament returns for the first time since 2019. It will be held in Californian state capital, Sacramento from 8-15 July 2023. It is the first time the Homeless World Cup has been held in the USA.

Act Global provides world-class artificial turf across the globe and have supplied pitches at five previous Homeless World Cups. They have provided over 300 FIFA certified pitches in six continents as a FIFA Quality Licensee, and any pitch they provide for use has passed rigorous testing requirements.

The Sacramento 2023 Homeless World Cup kicks off on Saturday 8th July and will finish on Saturday 15th July 2023, games will be played at California State University, with the action taking place at the Hornet Stadium on the University campus. As well as the venue for the games, the university will also accommodate 64 teams from 51 nations across the globe and their management team and players.

Mel Young, co-founder and Homeless World Cup President, said: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Act Global, the team at Act Global are experienced and know exactly what they need to do to deliver turf for a successful Homeless World Cup. Ultimately, our players and their stories are told out on the pitch during the 8 days of competition, and they deserve the best when it comes to the quality of the playing surface and that's exactly what they will get.

"Act Global have been a proud partner of ours since 2015 and we can't wait to continue this strong partnership at the Sacramento 2023 Homeless World Cup. Their track record at delivering at five of our previous tournaments is exemplary and they have been involved in many major Football events including the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015 and we look forward to working with them again."

John Baize, Act Global CEO, said: "It is a privilege to continue our partnership with Homeless World Cup. Having attended multiple tournaments in the past, I have witnessed the impact to players, fans, and communities around the world. The players are so talented, and the tournament is absolutely amazing. I look forward to joining thousands of fans to experience this year's event in Sacramento."

