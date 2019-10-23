ACT-IAC 2019 Partners Program Graduates 1,000th Participant

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership dedicated to advancing government through the application of information technology today announced the successful completion of the Partners Program by the 2019 class.

"It's an honor to be a part of this amazing and historic Partners Program Class of 2019 which graduates their 1000th participant. This extremely talented group of senior leaders from industry and government will be our 'IT game changers' of the future," said Maynard Crum, 2019 Government Partners Chair and a Fellow from the 2016 Partners class.

"The Partners Program represents the best in collaboration between government and industry. This year's class took on challenges from government agencies and provided recommendations for innovative and tangible improvements," said Terry Miller, 2019 Industry Partners Chair and also a Fellow from the 2010 Partners class.

As the government IT community's flagship executive development program, the ACT-IAC Partners Program uniquely pairs government and industry leaders for a nine-month period to prepare these leaders for their roles at the SES and company officer levels.

The 2019 Government Partners include:

Miguel Adams , Millennium Challenge Corporation

, Millennium Challenge Corporation Nydia Roman Albertorio , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration Ryan Edelstein , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration Elvera Gleaton , US Department of Agriculture

, US Department of Agriculture Darlene Gore , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration Chris Jordan , US House of Representatives

, US House of Representatives LaKeisha McClendon , US Food and Drug Administration

, US Food and Drug Administration Clint McCoy , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration Vicky Niblett , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration George Nicol , National Aeronautics and Space Administration

, National Aeronautics and Space Administration Albert Pasquarella , US Department of Homeland Security

, US Department of Homeland Security Eric Rippetoe , Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Cory Wagner , US Environmental Protection Agency

, US Environmental Protection Agency Michelle White , General Services Administration

The 2019 Industry Partners include:

Combiz Abdolrahimi , Deloitte

, Deloitte Shaunak Ashtaputre , Karsun Solutions LLC

, Karsun Solutions LLC Manish Dadhich , Zolon Tech, Inc.

, Zolon Tech, Inc. Don Fenhagen , IBM Global Business Services

, IBM Global Business Services Laura Floyd , Perspecta

, Perspecta Frank Keuchel , CACI

, CACI Alex Lunsford , Oracle Public Sector

, Oracle Public Sector Varun Malhotra , Changeis, Inc

, Changeis, Inc Christina McDowell , Booz Allen Hamilton

, Mohith Narayanan , Bart and Associates, Inc.

, Bart and Associates, Inc. Amanda Nguyen , U Group

, U Group Pankaj Sharma , Rigil Corporation

, Rigil Corporation Kyle Tuberson , ICF

, ICF Rod Volz , Solutions By Design II LLC

2019 Partners Program Leadership:

Maynard Crum , General Services Administration (Government Chair)

, General Services Administration (Government Chair) Terry Miller , Karsun Solutions, Partners Class 2010 (Industry Chair)

, Karsun Solutions, Partners Class 2010 (Industry Chair) Sharon Hamer , Environmental Protection Agency, Partners Class 2016 (Government Vice Chair)

, Environmental Protection Agency, Partners Class 2016 (Government Vice Chair) Raymond McCollum , General Services Administration, Partners 2017 (Government Vice Chair)

, General Services Administration, Partners 2017 (Government Vice Chair) Paul Chandler , General Dynamics Information Technology, Partners 2017 (Industry Vice Chair)

, General Dynamics Information Technology, Partners 2017 (Industry Vice Chair) Lisa Martin , Embrace Communications, Partners 2010 (Industry Vice Chair)

Applications for the 2020 Partners program are now available. Please visit https://actiac.org/content/partners-program to apply.

About the American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a nonprofit educational organization created to provide a safe haven for collaboration and the only place where government and industry can work together as true partners towards a shared vision of a more effective, efficient and innovative government.

