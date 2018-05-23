ACT-IAC Announces 2018 Voyagers Graduating Class

This unique and highly-competitive program maintains a 1:1 ratio of government to industry participants, providing them the opportunity to "walk in each other's shoes" as they participate in formalized leadership trainings, mentoring programs, off-site events, and topic-driven sessions over the nine-month program.

"As Chairs and Vice Chairs, we had the opportunity to work with these amazing mid-careerists. Collectively, they brought their skills, creativity, humor and boundless energy to their leadership development activities and assignments. I'm excited to see them develop into leaders in their agencies, companies and, of course, in ACT-IAC now that they are Fellows," said Stacy Barley Riggs, Voyagers Government Chair.

"As a preeminent professional development program, the Voyagers curriculum is designed to foster better understanding of their organizations, each other, and themselves. This year's Voyagers brought their own unique experiences and perspectives to each session and directly contributed to an environment that was informative, engaging, and fun," said Mike Barrera, Voyagers Industry Chair.

Government graduates:

Kathy Atkinson , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration David Barber , United States Department of Veterans Affairs

, United States Department of Veterans Affairs Jennifer Bartell , Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Erika Bunkley , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration Christina Heller , United States Department of Veterans Affairs

, United States Department of Veterans Affairs Tila Kety , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration Pratibha Kote , United States Department of Agriculture

, United States Department of Agriculture Brendan Mahoney , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration Angelica Matias , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration Kimberly Desilva , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration Brad Murray , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration Phillip Prestipino , General Services Administration

, General Services Administration Andrea Smith , United States Environmental Protection Agency

, United States Environmental Protection Agency Carraig Stanwyck, United States Department of Agriculture

Marvin Worsham , United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

, United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Dorys Zadezensky, General Services Administration

Industry graduates:

Katherine Barnes , DXC Technology

, DXC Technology Suzanne Gill , BRMi

, BRMi Brad Johnson , Capgemini Government Solutions

, Capgemini Government Solutions Rachel Kliewer , General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc

, General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc Emily Mark , E3 Federal Solutions, LLC

, E3 Federal Solutions, LLC Patrick Mathias , Microsoft

, Microsoft Angela Ploumis , EY

, EY Erica Poskaitis , Oracle

, Oracle Lyndsey Hoe , Dev Technologies Group

, Dev Technologies Group Cherrie Reid , TCG, Inc.

, TCG, Inc. Jennifer Rhea , RIVA Solutions, Inc

, RIVA Solutions, Inc Robert Turman , CGI Federal, Inc.

, CGI Federal, Inc. Catherine Veillette , Booz Allen Hamilton

, James Wallin , Robbins-Gioia

, Robbins-Gioia Jeffrey Willemann , The Ambit Group

, The Ambit Group Jesse Williams , Ventech Solutions

Stacy Riggs, General Services Administration, and Mike Barrera, RIVA Solutions, were the 2018 Voyagers Chairs. Vice Chairs this year included Joshua Camire from the United States Department of Agriculture, Chelsea Rainier from the United States Department of Homeland Security, Mike Deutsch from CollabraLink Technologies, and David Yang from ITG.

ACT-IAC also announced the opening of applications for the 2019 Voyagers Program, now available at www.actiac.org. The deadline to apply is July 13, 2018.

