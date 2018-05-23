ACT-IAC Announces 2018 Voyagers Graduating Class

FAIRFAX, Va., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership dedicated to improving government through education and its collaborative programs and events, today officially announced the successful completion of the 14th Voyagers leadership development training program by 32 program participants. These graduates are now able to transition into the exclusive ACT-IAC Fellows Community.
This unique and highly-competitive program maintains a 1:1 ratio of government to industry participants, providing them the opportunity to "walk in each other's shoes" as they participate in formalized leadership trainings, mentoring programs, off-site events, and topic-driven sessions over the nine-month program.
"As Chairs and Vice Chairs, we had the opportunity to work with these amazing mid-careerists. Collectively, they brought their skills, creativity, humor and boundless energy to their leadership development activities and assignments. I'm excited to see them develop into leaders in their agencies, companies and, of course, in ACT-IAC now that they are Fellows," said Stacy Barley Riggs, Voyagers Government Chair.
"As a preeminent professional development program, the Voyagers curriculum is designed to foster better understanding of their organizations, each other, and themselves. This year's Voyagers brought their own unique experiences and perspectives to each session and directly contributed to an environment that was informative, engaging, and fun," said Mike Barrera, Voyagers Industry Chair.
Government graduates:
- Kathy Atkinson, General Services Administration
- David Barber, United States Department of Veterans Affairs
- Jennifer Bartell, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation
- Erika Bunkley, General Services Administration
- Christina Heller, United States Department of Veterans Affairs
- Tila Kety, General Services Administration
- Pratibha Kote, United States Department of Agriculture
- Brendan Mahoney, General Services Administration
- Angelica Matias, General Services Administration
- Kimberly Desilva, General Services Administration
- Brad Murray, General Services Administration
- Phillip Prestipino, General Services Administration
- Andrea Smith, United States Environmental Protection Agency
- Carraig Stanwyck, United States Department of Agriculture
- Marvin Worsham, United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Dorys Zadezensky, General Services Administration
Industry graduates:
- Katherine Barnes, DXC Technology
- Suzanne Gill, BRMi
- Brad Johnson, Capgemini Government Solutions
- Rachel Kliewer, General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc
- Emily Mark, E3 Federal Solutions, LLC
- Patrick Mathias, Microsoft
- Angela Ploumis, EY
- Erica Poskaitis, Oracle
- Lyndsey Hoe, Dev Technologies Group
- Cherrie Reid, TCG, Inc.
- Jennifer Rhea, RIVA Solutions, Inc
- Robert Turman, CGI Federal, Inc.
- Catherine Veillette, Booz Allen Hamilton
- James Wallin, Robbins-Gioia
- Jeffrey Willemann, The Ambit Group
- Jesse Williams, Ventech Solutions
Stacy Riggs, General Services Administration, and Mike Barrera, RIVA Solutions, were the 2018 Voyagers Chairs. Vice Chairs this year included Joshua Camire from the United States Department of Agriculture, Chelsea Rainier from the United States Department of Homeland Security, Mike Deutsch from CollabraLink Technologies, and David Yang from ITG.
ACT-IAC also announced the opening of applications for the 2019 Voyagers Program, now available at www.actiac.org. The deadline to apply is July 13, 2018.
About ACT-IAC – Advancing Government Through Education, Collaboration and Action
The American Council for Technology (ACT) is a non-profit educational organization established to improve government's service delivery and operational performance through the effective and innovative application of technology. ACT-IAC provides a unique, objective and trusted collaborative forum where government and industry executives are working as partners to address critical issues, apply best practices and pioneer innovative solutions. ACT-IAC also provides high-quality learning and educational opportunities to improve the knowledge and expertise of the government workforce – both public and private. Further information about ACT-IAC can be found at www.actiac.org.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/act-iac-announces-2018-voyagers-graduating-class-300653534.html
SOURCE The American Council for Technology - Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)
Share this article