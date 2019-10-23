ACT-IAC Announces 2019 Awards and Award Winners

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership dedicated to advancing government through the application of information technology, today officially announced the winners of this year's ACT-IAC awards presented during Imagine Nation ELC 2019, October 20-23, 2019.

Each year ACT-IAC is honored to recognize extraordinary individuals in government and industry deserving of our respect and acknowledgement; those who have made significant contributions to improving government and to government-industry collaboration. Click here for full descriptions of each award and a list of past award winners.

ACT-IAC Government Executive Leadership Award – conferred in the spirit of John J. Franke.

The ACT-IAC Government Executive Leadership award was presented to Renee Wynn (NASA) for making a difference in the federal community, contributing in the spirit of the ACT-IAC mission, leaning forward with new methods and approaches, and creating a more effective, innovative and responsive government over time.

This is the highest award given to qualified candidates and is presented to a government individual who has been extra extraordinary, impactful, an innovator and a contributor to the federal community over a sustained period of time.

ACT-IAC – Industry Executive Leadership Award – conferred in the spirit of Janice K. Mendenhall

The ACT-IAC Industry Executive Leadership award was presented to Judy Douglas (Perspecta) in recognition for her significant contributions in improving government and ACT-IAC, sustaining achievements, serving as a mentor, strengthening government and industry relations, and for exemplifying the best public service.

This is the highest award given to qualified candidates and is presented to an individual from industry who has been extraordinary, impactful, and has contributed to both ACT-IAC & Federal community over a sustained period of time.

ACT-IAC President and Chairman Awards

The ACT-IAC Government President and Chairman Award was presented to Suzette Kent (OMB) and ACT-IAC Industry President and Chairman Award was presented to Tim Smith (OnPoint) in recognition of their exceptional leadership and contributions to ACT-IAC and better government.

ACT-IAC Collaboration Awards

This year's award was presented to William Zielinski (GSA) and John Inman, (DHS) for making a difference in the federal community through collaboration and working in the spirit of the ACT-IAC mission, while driving new methods and approaches and creating a more effective, innovative and responsive government over the last 5 years.

ACT-IAC Individual Contributors of the Year

The Award for ACT-IAC Government Contributor of the year was presented to Steve Hernandez (Department of Education) for his significant involvement in the federal community and actions aligned to the spirit of the ACT-IAC mission. The ACT-IAC Industry Contributor of the year was presented to Darren Death (ASRC) for her significant contributions over the current year and making a difference in ACT-IAC.

ACT-IAC Education Award – conferred in the spirit of Virginia "Ginny" McCormick.

The Award for ACT-IAC Contributor of the year was presented to Combiz Abdolrahimi (Deloitte) in recognition of his significant contributions in educating, sharing knowledge, and bringing awareness towards a more effective and efficient government.

ACT-IAC Rookie of the Year

The Rookie of the Year Award was presented to David Hernandez (Excella), who is new to ACT-IAC and making a significant contribution.

American Council for Technology-Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC) is a non-profit educational organization created to provide a safe haven for collaboration and the only place where government and industry can work together as true partners towards a shared vision of a more effective, efficient and innovative government. For more information: www.actiac.org.

SOURCE The American Council for Technology - Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC)

