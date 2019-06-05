ACT-IAC Announces Election Results For Its Industry Advisory Council Executive Committee

FAIRFAX, Va., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council (ACT-IAC), the premier public-private partnership dedicated to improving government through education and its collaborative programs and events, today officially announced the election results for its Industry Advisory Council (IAC) Executive Committee. The election was recently held to select new members of the IAC Executive Committee effective July 1, 2019, in accordance with the IAC bylaws.

"First, I want to thank all the IAC Executive Committee members who have supported this great organization in the past year. The number and quality of candidates who ran for the available positions was truly impressive. The fact that these well regarded leaders in the federal solutions community chose to serve on the ACT-IAC Executive Committee is a testament to the relevance and importance of ACT-IAC," stated Paul Strasser (Brillient), current Executive Vice Chair and incoming Executive Chair on July 1, 2019.

Tony Scott (RIDGE-LANE Limited Partners) has been elected IAC Executive Vice Chair and will become IAC Executive Chair in 2020.

The following individuals have been elected to the IAC Executive Committee as Vice Chairs at Large: Allen Ashbey (Unisys Federal Systems); Ivette Granier-Smith (ASRC Federal); Kavita Kalatur (NetImpact Strategies); Stephanie Mango (CGI Federal); Darryl Peek II (Salesforce); and Cheryl Waldrup (General Dynamics Information Technology).

Current IAC Executive Chair Richard Spires (Learning Tree) stated, "This is a truly exceptional executive committee with a broad range of relevant expertise and experience. I know that this committee, under the leadership of incoming Executive Chair Paul Strasser and Vice Chair Tony Scott, will continue to strengthen ACT-IAC in a way that benefits our entire community."

About ACT-IAC – Advancing Government Through Education, Collaboration and Action

The American Council for Technology (ACT) is a non-profit educational organization established to improve government's service delivery and operational performance through the effective and innovative application of technology. ACT-IAC provides a unique, objective and trusted collaborative forum where government and industry executives are working as partners to address critical issues, apply best practices and pioneer innovative solutions. ACT-IAC also provides high-quality learning and educational opportunities to improve the knowledge and expertise of the government workforce – both public and private. Further information about ACT-IAC can be found at www.actiac.org.

